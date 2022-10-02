"Convert it in the race please"- Fans react to Charles Leclerc's yet another pole of 2022 season at F1 Singapore GP

Charles Leclerc bagged his ninth pole of the season in a thrilling qualifying session at the Singapore GP. He beat both Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton to get the pole for tomorrow as Max Verstappen was asked by his team to abandon his car and pit in the final lap. In those wet and dry conditions, the Ferrari driver managed to drive a pole-winning lap in Q3 despite the threat from both Perez and Hamilton.

Fans are super delighted at Leclerc's pole and are wishing with all their heart that he is able to convert it to a race win tomorrow.

Here's how they reacted on Twitter, wishing Charles Leclerc luck,

"Now convert it in the race please!!"

"Great session team, hopefully we can convert these positions tomorrow in to victory!"

"Congrats Charles with P1. Nice to see Carlos getting P4. Looking good for the race. Let's go!"

"You did an amazing job today! Let’s keep it like that for tomorrow!!"

"In strong position in this track. Keep it simple here"

Charles Leclerc pips Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton to bag pole

The Ferrari driver has managed nine pole positions this season. He is just one pole away from breaking the record for most poles in a season. Charles Leclerc's final Q3 was 1:49.412 for Ferrari, beating Perez and Hamilton by over half a tenth. Perez secured P2 just 0.022s off Leclerc and Hamilton P3 with 1m49.466s.

Leclerc made a dicey call in Q3 to switch to softs from intermediate but was glad it paid off in the end. It was a tricky final lap and the Ferrari driver thought he had lost pole due to his mistake, but he was happy to get pole as he narrated the same,

“It’s been a very very tricky qualifying. Q1, Q2 on the inters and then in Q3 we didn’t really know what to do but went for the softs at the very last minute. It paid off. It was really really tricky at the end and I made a mistake in my last lap and I thought we wouldn’t get pole but it was just enough. So I am really really happy.”

Charles Leclerc and his fans are hoping and praying for a win tomorrow to delay championship leader Max Verstappen's chance to secure his world championship title.

