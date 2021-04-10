Charles Leclerc says he misses Sebastian Vettel's solution-oriented approach

Charles Leclerc has revealed that he misses certain aspects of his former Ferrari teammate, Sebastian Vettel. The pair had a complicated relationship at the Scuderia. They were fierce competitors on the track, but seemed to have a cordial relationship off it.

While speaking to Motorsport.com, Leclerc was asked various questions regarding the new Ferrari SF-21 and his former teammate, Sebastian Vettel. When asked about the things he misses about the German, Leclerc said:

"Of course, I will miss his experience first. He had very solution-oriented skills that made a difference in some moments, and I think I learned a lot from Seb on this subject."

Sebastian Vettel had amazing attention to detail: Charles Leclerc

Leclerc said that Vettel's experience and attention to small details on the car made a huge difference, especially in 2020 when Ferrari had a car with a lot more drag than power. Leclerc admitted that the 2020 Ferrari SF-1000 had a twitchy rear end, something he doesn't mind in a Formula 1 car:

"I personally like a moving rear end because I can use it to turn the vehicle. Yet other drivers have a little difficulty in that respect."

"The SF1000 had an unstable rear end, and that was never particularly a problem for me."

Leclerc claims that at the end of the day, there was always mutual respect between him and Vettel.

However, it seemed like Ferrari put all their chips on Leclerc, who was believed to be the future of the team. The Monegasque driver was offered the longest contract in Ferrari's history. The team also gifted Leclerc his race-winning 2019 SF-90, with which the Monegasque took the checkered flag at their home race in Monza.

Vettel did not get an extension at Ferrari after the 2020 season, instead signing for Aston Martin. He now races alongside Lance Stroll at the British team.

Sebastian Vettel won 14 races with Ferrari, the third-most wins by a Ferrari driver, only behind Michael Schumacher and Niki Lauda. The German came agonizingly close to winning the championship with Ferrari in 2017 and 2018 however, Vettel fell short due to some questionable team strategies and driver errors.