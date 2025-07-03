Charles Leclerc sets the record straight after alleged negative comments on Ferrari’s 2026 car

Charles Leclerc had to clear the air on his remarks about the 2026 Scuderia Ferrari car going into the 2025 British Grand Prix weekend. The 27-year-old was among several drivers who addressed the media at Silverstone on Thursday, July 3.

The Monegasque driver, during the Austrian Grand Prix, had previously weighed in on the cars set to herald a new era in F1 under the incoming regulations from the 2026 campaign. Leclerc, however, clarified that he had tried out the cars in the simulator and was not a fan of the experience.

When asked to elaborate on his concerns with the 2026 car, the Ferrari driver opted to set the record straight. Charles Leclerc stressed that his comments had been taken out of context, as they were not directed towards Ferrari’s development but rather at the overall characteristics of the new regulations in general.

Sharing his thoughts with the media, Charles Leclerc stated:

“Oh, it’s so different that for sure I don’t confuse which car I’m driving. But to put back into context my comments that I did, it wasn’t really specific to our team, which I’ve seen did headlines saying that we are struggling or whatsoever. I was just meaning that the new direction for us drivers is a little bit less attractive and a little bit less nice to drive overall.”

Leclerc, however, stressed he remains motivated by the challenge the new regulations present.

“But it’s the way it is. I still find the motivation in the challenge of making these new regs as fast as possible. If we are competitive, I’m sure that I will start to like it a lot more. If not, then I’ll probably hate it a lot. But I hope it won’t be the case," Leclerc added.

Formula 1 is set to venture into another era in its storied history, and the 2026 car will feature sweeping changes compared to what several teams and drivers have traditionally been accustomed to. Recently, the sport’s governing body announced the allocated wind tunnel times for respective teams, as the development of the 2026 challenger continues to gain momentum.

Charles Leclerc speaks on expectations for the British Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc also weighed in on his expectations for the British Grand Prix weekend. The former Sauber driver stressed the overall positive feeling within the Scuderia Ferrari team ahead of the Silverstone race.

Leclerc, who claimed his fourth podium of the 2025 campaign during the Austrian Grand Prix, expressed his hope to fight for race victory at the British Grand Prix. Sharing his thoughts during the press conference, he stated:

“Yeah. I mean, first of all, I think we are quite satisfied with the latest tendency. We are improving step by step. We are not fully satisfied yet because obviously the end target is to try and win races. But going into this race, I think it's a race in the past where we were pretty competitive."

"Lewis has always been exceptional here as well, so I hope we can have a great weekend and hopefully have a shot for victory. I mean, it's been a long time since we last fought for victory, so I hope this weekend is the one,” he added.

The Silverstone circuit has proven to be a happy hunting ground for the Ferrari team in times past, with former driver Carlos Sainz claiming victory during the 2022 edition of the event. While Charles Leclerc is still without a win of his own at the circuit, teammate Lewis Hamilton has largely marked an era of racing in front of the British crowd. The 40-year-old boasts a record nine race victories alongside multiple podium finishes at his home race.

