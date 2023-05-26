Charles Leclerc states when the Ferrari driver will hang his helmet in F1

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has always been acknowledged for his fearless technique on the F1 circuit. Since becoming a member of the sport in 2018, Leclerc has continually showcased his exquisite abilities and bravery, earning him admiration from fans and fellow competitors alike.

However, in a recent with Gazzetta, Leclerc hinted at a potential moment that could mark the end of his F1 career.

Charles Leclerc commented in a recent interview:

"Once I'll begin to think about the danger (of racing), I think I will retire."

This offers an important insight into the mindset of the younger Monegasque driver.

Leclerc's love for speed has been evident throughout his career. From his early days in karting to his upward push through the ranks of Formula 2, he has always been drawn to the exhilaration of racing. This passion has fueled his competitiveness, which has resulted in five race victories and numerous podium finishes so far.

As an athlete, Charles Leclerc is acutely privy to the dangers associated with competing at the best stage of motorsport. F1 is an inherently dangerous sport, with drivers pushing the limits of each themselves and their motors.

However, as Charles Leclerc's comment implies, there might also come a time when the dangers of racing start to weigh more closely on his thoughts.

While Leclerc is surely devoted to his craft as an F1 racer, he recognizes the significance of finding stability between chance and reward.

For Charles Leclerc, the tipping point could be when the dangers of the sport turns into a dominant challenge. Retiring from F1 might hint at a shift in Charles' priorities, where safety and an experience of safety take precedence over the thrills of racing.

"I love Ferrari": Charles Leclerc breaks silence on Mercedes rumors

While it could be a very long time until Charles Leclerc hangs his boots, the Monegasque has finally given some hints on his future with Ferrari and the rumors linking him to Mercedes.

Amidst talks in the media suggesting a move to Mercedes for Leclerc at the end of his contract with Ferrari in 2024, the Monegasque expressed his for the Italian giants while speaking to e:

"I love Ferrari, I always dreamed of driving for this team"

Leclerc stated that talks of a renewal haven't yet begun - with 18 months still left in his current deal with the Scuderia.

"We will see when the time comes, the discussions have not yet started"

It remains to be seen where Leclerc ends up at the end of his deal with Ferrari. While the Monegasque remains firm with his associations with the Scuderia, it cannot be undermined that Leclerc shied away from discarding the rumors of him jumping ships to the Silver Arrows once his contract fulfills.

Poll : 0 votes