Charles Leclerc unveils new helmet for 2021 F1 season

Charles Leclerc took to social media to unveil a new helmet for the 2021 F1 season. The helmet was designed by Adrien Paviot and painted by BS Designs.

Charles Leclerc raring to go post-coronavirus recovery

Charles Leclerc had contracted COVID-19 in January of this year. As a result, the Monegasque driver had to keep himself in complete isolation.

When asked whether the infection had any lasting effect, Charles Leclerc said, " It didn’t hit me that bad, luckily, so I feel completely fine. I’ve done some physical tests just after COVID to be sure that everything came back to normal, and it’s the case. So all good on that."

“I think I’ve never been in (a) Ferrari as much...before the actual start of the season. We’ve also been doing quite a bit of testing with the old car, so I feel very ready.”

Ferrari expect gains on engine and chassis performance

The Italian team suffered throughout the 2020 season with a car that was low on engine performance and high on drag. The top speed deficiency left the drivers vulnerable on the straights, unable to hold off the opposition.

According to team boss Mattia Binotto, Ferrari recovered most of the engine performance deficit and the team hope to reap the benefits of a revamped chassis.

When quizzed about his expectations from the 2021 Ferrari challenger, Binotto said, "Based on our simulations today, based on what we can see in terms of power output from the dynos, and the drag of the car from the wind tunnel, I think that we recovered quite a lot of speed on the straights,”

“So, I'm expecting the speed not to be such an issue as it was. We hope to be competitive, but we will know it only when being in Bahrain because it's always relative to what the others are doing.”

Ferrari spent the 2020 season fighting in the midfield and finished the season sixth in the standings. The car lacked engine performance and the chassis was built for a completely different iteration of the engine.

With an improved engine and a revamped aero package to complement the new pairing of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr., the Italian team will be looking to rise the ladder in the constructors' standings this season.