Charlotte Casiraghi stuns at the Monaco GP by wearing the viral Chanel F1 shirt

Monegasque model and film producer Charlotte Casiraghi graced the 2023 F1 Monaco GP over the weekend. She wore one of Chanel brand's viral Formula1 T-shirts, for which she serves as an ambassador. The popular garment is a simple cotton T-shirt that honors Formula1 racing and motorsports on the front with a stunning embossed pattern.

Charlotte Casiraghi is always present at high-profile events that occur in and around Monaco. After spending a few days at the Cannes film festival, taking in the most prestigious filmmaking environment, Casiraghi returned to Monaco.

Casiraghi, the granddaughter of American actress Grace Kelly, attended the 2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying race last Saturday with her brothers. Charlotte attended the races wearing the F1 T-shirt by Chanel, pairing the eye-catching white T-shirt with black thin trousers. She also sported Butterfly sunglasses by Chanel.

The shirt, which is part of Chanel's Cruise 2023/2024 line, has an embroidered Formula 1 vehicle participating in the Monaco Grand Prix.

Apart from Charlotte Casiraghi, Madeleine White has also promoted the viral F1 T-shirt by Chanel

A few days ago, social media influencer Madeleine White wore a T-shirt similar to the one sported by Charlotte Casiraghi. The shirt subsequently went viral and become so popular that some retailers started selling copies of it.

Madeleine also used TikTok to display the F1 Chanel T-shirt that took social media by storm. She wore the T-shirt with several ensembles. The video became popular and received a lot of likes and comments.

On Instagram, she and described the T-shirt as her "first family heirloom." Her fans flocked to the comment sections as the post gained traction.

Madeleine has established a reputation for herself in the fashion sector with more than 1 million Instagram followers and 2.64 million YouTube subscribers. Madeleine's account of her experiences at the 2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix has become one of her most watched videos.

