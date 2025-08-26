Chip Ganassi reveals the truth behind Alex Palou to Red Bull rumors - “He had an opportunity to leave and didn’t”

Alex Palou's dominant run in IndyCar has made him one of the most talked-about drivers in motorsports. The four-time champion was suddenly linked with a potential Formula 1 move to Red Bull Racing. But on Tuesday (August 26), Chip Ganassi dismissed those claims, calling them 'clickbait'.

The rumor picked up speed after Palou clinched his fourth title in five years, with suggestions that Red Bull might see him as an option for its second seat alongside Max Verstappen. Ganassi, however, shut down that story in blunt fashion.

"I read that myself, and there was nobody quoted in there. I talked to Palou, and Palou says he's never talked to anybody about it. I talked to his management and they know nothing about it, and I know nothing about it. I think it's a clickbait story and somebody needs to brush up on their investigative journalism," Ganassi told reporters on Tuesday (via Motorsport)

The links to Red Bull didn't appear out of nowhere. The team remains stable with Verstappen contracted through 2028, but its second car has been a revolving door in recent years. Sergio Pérez has joined Cadillac’s Formula 1 project. Yuki Tsunoda, who was promoted after Liam Lawson struggled, has yet to convince that he can be the long-term solution.

Yuki Tsunoda (22) and Max Verstappen (1) in the Hungaroring Pitlane. Source: Getty

That situation with RB's second seat, combined with Palou's IndyCar dominance, led the rumor to surface. But Ganassi stressed that Palou already proved his commitment to CGR when he walked away from McLaren's offer in 2022.

"Everybody wants a driver that everybody else wants to have. That means you have something that’s really valuable. Do I think Formula 1 is the biggest threat? I think the biggest threat is ourselves — each of us. I work to create the best possible environment for our people, and it’s the same for our drivers. Alex had the opportunity to leave (McLaren deal) and he didn't," Ganassi added.

Ganassi also downplayed the idea that F1 holds the same allure it once did, saying he wouldn't want to see Alex Palou go just to be a No. 2 driver.

McLaren's $30M lawsuit against Alex Palou

McLaren's Alex Palou, ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of the USA at COTA. Source: Getty

The Red Bull link may have been a false alarm, but Alex Palou does have another major thing to worry about. A $30 million lawsuit from McLaren.

The case stems from Palou's decision to walk away from a signed deal with McLaren's IndyCar program after initially joining the team's driver pool in 2022. The contract, set to run from 2024 through 2026, was allegedly going to lead him towards F1. Palou even tested with McLaren at COTA before deciding to remain with Ganassi.

McLaren argues that Palou’s U-turn cost the team tens of millions in sponsorship and forced them into multiple driver changes. Court filings have revealed details of how the team cycled through David Malukas, Callum Ilott, Theo Pourchaire, and eventually Nolan Siegel - the latter bringing $1.25 million of his own funding to secure a seat. McLaren also claims its relationship with NTT, IndyCar's key sponsor, was weakened as a result of the decision, leading to lower financial terms.

Palou has admitted the move back to Ganassi breached the McLaren contract, but his side argues the team exaggerated the damages, especially since the Formula 1 opportunity he thought he was signing toward never materialized.

The case continues, but what remains clear is that Alex Palou has firmly chosen stability with Ganassi.

