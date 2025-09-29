Chip Ganassi's ex-employee becomes Cadillac F1's new "visionary" leader before 2026 debut

Cadillac F1, which will make its F1 debut in 2026, has signed a former Chip Ganassi Racing employee, Tyler Epp, as its global head of commercial strategy. Epp worked for CGR between 2003 and 2006 as Director, Team Administration.

His latest role was that of President of the Miami Grand Prix, which has become a cornerstone of the F1 calendar. It is the longest contracted race, with the pinnacle of motorsport set to race in Miami until 2041.

A few days ago, the Miami GP replaced Tyler Epp with 28-year-old Katharina Nowak as president of the event. On Monday, Cadillac announced that it had signed Epp to lead its global commercial operations.

"I’ve spent so much of my career in racing, and the past several years helping redefine what American motorsports can be," Epp said. "I can’t think of a more exciting and promising opportunity to galvanize our sport in the United States and beyond than this one"

Sharing his admiration for the General Motors-backed Cadillac F1 team, he added:

The Cadillac Formula 1 Team is poised to become a global force in F1 that’s rooted in American tradition and ingenuity, I’m incredibly proud to join this effort from the very beginning."

TWG Motorsports and Cadillac F1 CEO Dan Towriss called Epp a "visionary" and the ideal leader for the American team's commercial operations.

"We could not have found a better leader and visionary to build out the commercial arm of our team,"oTowriss said. "His work shaping the Miami Grand Prix into one of the marquee events on the Formula 1 calendar demonstrates his unique command of the sport domestically and worldwide."

Epp also boasts experience in managing corporate partnerships and business operations for the NFL's four-time Super Bowl winners, the Kansas City Chiefs. Moreover, he has also worked in the MLB world with the San Diego Padres.

Cadillac F1 reportedly signs Audi chief in surprising move

Cadillac F1 bosses Dan Towriss and Graeme Lowdon at the F1 Italian Grand Prix 2025 Practice 2 - Source: Getty

Besides Tyler Epp, Cadillac F1 has reportedly made another big-ticket signing for 2026. According to a report from Motorsport Magazine, the American team has signed Adam Baker, former Chief Executive Officer of Audi Formula Racing, to become Cadillac F1's Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Audi announced in May 2025 that it would part ways with Baker, with former Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto set to take over his duties. He had played a crucial role in shaping the early stages of Audi's entry into F1. Gernot Döllner, Chairman of the Board of Management at AUDI AG, thanked Baker for his role in the project in the announcement in May.

"We would like to thank Adam Baker for his commitment over the past years,"asaid Döllner. "He played a decisive role in shaping the overall strategic concept for the entry of Audi into Formula 1 and got the development of the power unit in Neuburg off the ground."

Audi will enter F1 as a manufacturer in 2026 via a complete takeover of the Stake Sauber F1 team. Meanwhile, Cadillac F1 will enter as a customer team, using Ferrari power units.

