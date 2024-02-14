Christian has been accused": Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone addresses Red Bull boss Christian Horner's internal investigation

Former F1 head Bernie Ecclestone recently gave his views on how Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was accused of inappropriate behavior and is being investigated by the company.

Ecclestone spoke with sport.de (h/t formulapassion.it) and stated how he and Horner have been good friends for a long time and how he is innocent until he is proven guilty of the charges. However, he also acknowledged that Red Bull is a massive company and that it will need answers to properly address its massive fanbase.

"Horner and I have been good friends for a long time, Christian has been accused, but is innocent until proven guilty. It should also be considered, however, that Red Bull is a huge company and has everyone's eyes on it. It needs answers" Ecclestone said.

The Austrian-British team will unveil their 2024 F1 car, the RB20, on February 15. Being the defending world champions and the fact that their team principal is being investigated, many would have their eyes peeled for Red Bull's car launch event. As of now, no official conclusion has been reached regarding Horner's investigation.

Previously, a German media outlet F1-insider.com, reported that Ecclestone also advised Horner to resign from his post to avoid any reputational damage to him and his family.

Red Bull's statement regarding the Christian Horner internal investigation

Red Bull was quick to begin a personal investigation against their F1 team principal, Christian Horner, after they heard about accusations against him. He was reportedly accused of inappropriate behavior in the work environment.

The Austrian conglomerate released a statement where they explained how they take these matters 'extremely seriously' and have started an investigation. The statement read (via motorsport.com):

"After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation. This process, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."

Christian Horner has been with the team ever since it was created in 2005. Currently, he is the longest-standing team principal of a single team. He has helped the team win six constructors' world championships and seven drivers' championships during his tenure.