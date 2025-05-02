Christian Horner drops 5-word reaction to Max Verstappen announcing his first child with Kelly Piquet

Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner, reacted to Max Verstappen and his girlfriend Kelly Piquet announcing the birth of their child. Horner congratulated the couple on Instagram by resharing their heartwarming post.

Verstappen skipped the media day of the 2025 Miami Grand Prix, as his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, was expecting to give birth to the couple's first child. Moreover, on Friday, May 2, the four-time world champion put speculations to rest.

He shared a heartwarming social media post announcing the birth of his daughter, Lily. The post featured images of Kelly and the newborn, and fans filled the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Meanwhile, the Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner, didn't leave himself behind. He reshared the post of Max Verstappen to congratulate the couple on welcoming a new member to their family.

"Many congratulations, Max and Kelly," Horner said in the caption.

Christian Horner's Instagram story [Image Source: @christianhorner/Instagram]

Kelly, a Brazilian model and social media influencer, announced her pregnancy last year during the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. She had been dating Max Verstappen for awhile and now the couple have embraced parenthood together for the first time.

Previously, Kelly Piquet had a daughter, Penelope, from her previous relationship with ex-Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat. However, after their split, the Brazilian model began dating Verstappen, and the couple have been living together as a family ever since.

That being said, after witnessing the birth of his first child, Verstappen is likely to fly back to Miami in time for the race weekend. Since there is a sprint race on the schedule, he will have less time to practice.

Moreover, Red Bull have reportedly introduced a new floor for the Miami Grand Prix, which will likely be available for use, only to Verstappen, and not his teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

Lewis Hamilton reacts to Max Verstappen becoming a father

Lewis Hamilton with Max Verstappen at F1 Grand Prix Of China - Sprint & Qualifying - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen and his girlfriend Kelly Piequet have welcomed a daughter named Lily. The couple shared the big news through social media, and fans and well-wishers have congratulated them on the internet.

Meanwhile, Verstappen's on-track rival, Lewis Hamilton, also congratulated him by revealing a special conversation. Talking to media in Miami, he said (via Planet F1):

“I just wish him all the best. It’s such an amazing, special thing. I spoke to him briefly in Saudi and saw how excited he was. Big congrats to him.”

While embracing fatherhood at the age of 27 could be a challenge for many people, the four-time world champion is ready to face the music. In an older interview, Verstappen revealed that with Penelope (Kelly's first child), he is already a bonus dad to her. Hence, he has some expense in nurturing a child.

