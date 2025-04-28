Christian Horner makes his feelings crystal clear about Red Bull's journey as a power unit manufacturer

Christian Horner, Red Bull's long-standing team principal, is excited about his team's journey as impending engine manufacturers. He stated that the Bulls wanted to take complete control over their future and not rely on external suppliers, beginning with the 2026 season.

Ad

The 2026 F1 season holds significant importance as engine regulations will be overhauled in what is perceived as the biggest revamp in the last couple of decades.

Meanwhile, in order to compete with renowned manufacturers such as Mercedes and Ferrari, the Milton Keynes-based squad decided to end their partnership with Honda and instead form Red Bull Powertrains to produce their own engines for the 2026 season.

While the challenges are steep, team principal Christian Horner explained that having their own engine company gives the Bulls full control over their future instead of depending on other companies that might leave anytime.

Ad

Trending

Talking to GP Blog, Horner said:

"As Dietrich always said, no risk, no fun. Given the size of our team and how competitive we are, we cannot be dependent on external suppliers who may withdraw or change their mind at any moment."

"The shareholders have supported us tremendously, evidenced by the investment made in building a state-of-the-art facility. This allows us to have everything on one site. It's an exciting project, not without its risks or challenges. But that is also something Red Bull has never been afraid of," he added.

Ad

The Bulls will produce their power units in partnership with Ford. As Horner mentioned, the team has structured a modern art facility in Milton Keynes where everything can be done in one place, similar to Ferrari's technical arena in Maranello, Italy.

However, according to rumors, Mercedes finds itself ahead of the rival engine manufacturers and could likely dominate the field in 2026, with Ferrari and the Bulls reportedly being concerned about battery issues.

Ad

Red Bull boss suggests FIA lower electrical share of 2026 engines - Reports

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner at F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain - Source: Getty

The 2026 engine regulations have been designed to promote sustainability. According to the proposed changes, the power units must have a 50-50 share of electrical and fuel power.

Ad

However, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has expressed concerns about battery life. He fears drivers might run out of battery at long straights, forcing them to lift and coast to save energy. Hence, teams like the Bulls and Ferrari have reportedly demanded a reduction in the electrical share limit of the power units.

Talking to media in Jeddah this month, Horner said:

"This [concern over lift and coast] is something that we asked to be looked at two years ago. The FIA has gone away and done its research, and I think what they want to desperately avoid is a lot of lifting and coasting in the grand prix itself, which is going to be not particularly good for the sport and hugely frustrating for the drivers."

Ad

"It's not something that we've lobbied for or asked for, and if they're doing it in the interest of the sport, then you've got to support it," he added.

However, the FIA hasn't commented on the issue so far. For now, the only thing certain is that engine regulations will be overhauled as scheduled in 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More