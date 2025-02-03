"It is a big challenge": Christian Horner assesses Honda’s readiness amid 2026 power unit concerns

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has admitted that Honda face an uphill task with regards to their 2026 engine project but said that the Japanese company is more than capable of overcoming any issues they may be facing. Honda are set to become Aston Martin's power unit supplier from 2026 onwards.

The Japanese giants have been Red Bull Racing's power unit suppliers since 2018, after an unsuccessful partnership with McLaren from 2015 - 2018.

Christian Horner gambled on Honda at a time when they were being ridiculed for the unreliability of their power units. This gamble resulted in Max Verstappen securing the World Drivers' Championship in 2021, after which Honda withdrew from the sport. The Japanese giants made a discreet return the following year and will continue to support Red Bull Powertrains until 2025.

Trending

Speaking to the media at a recent event at Daytona, Honda Racing Corporation President Koji Watanabe disclosed that the company is struggling with the development of the 2026 power units.

Christian Horner was asked about this and the Brit admitted that the challenge may be tricky, but he believes Honda will produce a competitive power unit for 2026. He said:

"It is a big challenge, I mean [Honda] disbanded their project and then restarted it again. They may well have lost a little bit of time through that, but they’re a very capable company and they’ve got great strength.” [via motorsportsweek.com]

“I am sure they’ll have a competitive power unit come 2026,” he added.

Honda first entered the F1 grid in 1964 and have been in and out of the sport on several occasions. Their most successful period came in the 1980s however as they supplied engines to several legendary teams including Williams, Lotus, and McLaren.

Between 1986 and 1991, all the six constructors' championship-winning teams were powered by the Honda engines. Williams won the title in 1986 and 1987, whereas McLaren swept the award between 1988 and 1991.

Seeing Ford back in F1 is going to be "very exciting", says Christian Horner

Christian Horner at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 - Source: Getty

Christian Horner shared his excitement about seeing the Ford logo plastered on the side of the Red Bull car from 2026 onwards while admitting that a lot of work has to be done over the course of the next year to make their power units competitive in the new regulations.

Ford have rejoined the F1 grid after a 22-year hiatus as they partner up with Red Bull Racing to develop power units for both Red Bull and their sister team Visa Cash App RB, at the Austrian team's campus in Milton Keynes.

Speaking at a Ford Performance event in the United States, Christian Horner expressed his excitement about seeing Ford back in F1. He said:

"To be bringing [Ford] back to Formula 1 next year, to see the blue oval on the side of our cars, is going to be very exciting. It's going to be great for Ford, it's great for Red Bull." [via F1i.com]

The 51-year-old also explained the challenges that lie ahead for the newly named Red Bull-Ford Powertrains team, saying:

"We're under no illusions that we've got great mountains to climb. We've got 48 weeks of flat-out development and durability testing to get the engine into as competitive a position as we can to start racing in 2026.”

The Briton also claimed that when the Red Bull-Ford car pulls up to the grid for the first time in 2026, it will be a 'monumental moment.'

Ford are the third most successful engine manufacturer in F1 history, having powered 13 drivers' championships and 10 constructors' championships, which included supplying engines to teams such as Lotus, McLaren, and Williams among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback