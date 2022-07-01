"Silverstone is one of the big ones"- Christian Horner may become 'a little emotional' if Red Bull wins the 2022 F1 British GP

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has claimed that he will be emotional if his team manages to win in front of its home crowd at the 2022 F1 British GP.

Horner feels that the Silverstone race is one of the “big ones” of the season, given the huge amount of fan support at the venue. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

“Silverstone is one of the big ones. It’s one of the ones that mean the most so, of course it’d be very emotional to see if we could win that race.”

He added:

“It’s always great to race at Silverstone, you know, to race in front of our local crowds; the atmosphere, being based just up the road, it’s a fantastic and we’re really looking forward to being there.”

Meanwhile, Horner expects the British GP to be a different kind of challenge compared to all the other venues that the sport has been to so far. The circuit, with its high-speed flowing corners, is expected to push the new generation of F1 cars to their limits. He said:

“Silverstone is a different challenge; it’s a fast circuit with flowing corners. We’ll focus on getting the best out of the car and you know, see what see how we fare against our opponents.”

Red Bull not getting complacent, despite leading both championships heading into the British GP

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has said that his team isn’t getting complacent with its current position despite comfortably leading both F1 championships. He believes that things can go against them “pretty quickly.” Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the British GP, he said:

“We’ve had a hell of a run you know we’ve won six on the bounce. We’ve got a good lead in the constructors championship, but we know these things can turn around pretty quickly.”

He went on to say:

“We saw that last year, arriving at Silverstone as leaders in both championships then. So, our focus is on very much trying to get the best out of the weekend.”

After a slow start to the season, Red Bull not only managed to claw its deficit back against Ferrari in the championship but has also managed to establish a solid lead in both the Constructor and Driver Standings.

