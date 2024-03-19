Christian Horner's accuser reportedly appeals against the decision of the Red Bull internal investigation

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner has found himself engulfed in the massive controversy yet again as his accuser exercised her right to appeal the team's decision after their internal investigation.

Shortly before the 2024 F1 car launch, a female employee of the Milton-Keynes-based outfit accused the team principal of inappropriate behavior towards her. The claims sent shockwaves throughout the paddock, prompting the parent company, Red Bull GmbH, to chime in and probe the matter.

After a three-week-long internal investigation, Horner was cleared of all the accusations. However, before even 24 hours could pass since the verdict, an anonymous email containing alleged screenshots of the conversation between the female employee and the team principal shook the community.

The accuser, who is suspended on full pay, supposedly approached the FIA, but the latter kept the matter largely confidential with little to no significant hint about the parties involved. Nevertheless, another turnaround of events has come into being as the accuser has now appealed against the HQ's decision.

Sharing an update on the same, Sky Sports relayed a report from the PA News agency and tweeted on X (formerly Twitter):

"The female employee suspended by Red Bull has appealed against the decision to clear team principal Christian Horner of controlling behaviour, according to the PA news agency."

Christian Horner's footing at Red Bull supposedly backed by majority stakeholder

Whatever the outcome of the investigation, the ultimate decision to retain or let go of the longest-serving team principal of Formula 1 ultimately lies at the discretion of the company owners.

Majority stakeholder Chalerm Yoovidhya, who holds a 51% share of the Austrian energy drink manufacturer, has supposedly backed Christian Horner. Furthermore, he has asked the remaining shareholders to prevent the team principal's exit.

The brainchild behind Red Bull's success, Dietrich Mateschitz, who collaborated with Chalerm to birth the energy drink, handed the responsibility to Horner for keeping the F1 team among the contenders, and the latter delivered. The team principal's performance-driven style garnered Chalerm's attention and, eventually, strengthened his bond with him.

The Thai owner played down the controversy during the season-opener Bahrain GP weekend, when he was photographed with Horner and his wife, Geri Halliwell, showcasing his support for the team principal.

