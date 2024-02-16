Christian Horner has been in the spotlight for much of the last week. Besides Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari, Horner's investigation has been in the news and is closely followed by fans and F1 faithful alike.

The British boss is currently under investigation by Red Bull. It is reported that an investigation is being carried out because of his aggressive management style. However, there has been no official word yet on the same.

Christian Horner was present at Red Bull's RB20 livery launch at the team's Milton Keynes factory. Addressing the elephant in the room, Horner denied all allegations made against him and said that he is fully complying with the ongoing investigation. He told Sky Sports:

"It's business as usual. Obviously it's a process and obviously I fully deny any accusations that have been made against me. But of course, I work with that process which I hope is concluded in the near future."

The Red Bull Racing team principal added that there are no rifts in the team, amid reports of a possible relationship breakdown between him and other senior members. Christian Horner also stated:

"Of course, that is always unfortunate but the team is strong, it's together and yeah, today is an important day as we lay our marker down for the season ahead."

Amidst Christian Horner controversy, Max Verstappen shares his thoughts on 'aggressive' Red Bull RB20

The ongoing trouble at Red Bull Racing involving team boss Christian Horner has not distracted Max Verstappen as he looks forward to the new season. Both Red Bull and Verstappen enjoyed one of the most dominant seasons in F1 history last year.

However, that in no way has made things complacent for either of them. At the RB20's livery reveal, the three-time world champion praised its "aggresive and bold" design. Verstappen told Sky Sports at the launch:

"I do like what the team has done. It's not a conservative car. It's not like, 'last year was a great car, we'll just add a few bits and try to make it a little bit faster.'"

The Dutch champion added:

"I do think they've been quite bold and that's what I like. They've been quite aggressive."

Max Verstappen will be looking to become the first man to win four consecutive world championships since Sebastian Vettel. However, Horner's investigation and his uncertain future could make things tricky for the Milton Keynes outfit.

After a dominant 2023 season that saw him break multiple records, it remains to be seen if Max Verstappen can continue where he left off.