  • "Clown crowd behavior": Fans react to Lando Norris' being booed by the Mexican crowd after winning the race

"Clown crowd behavior": Fans react to Lando Norris' being booed by the Mexican crowd after winning the race

By Samyak Sharma
Published Oct 26, 2025 23:06 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Source: Getty

F1 fans online have reacted to the crowd booing Lando Norris after the conclusion of the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday. The Briton won the race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez but could not win over the spectators, with loud boos ringing around the stadium section during the driver's post-race interview.

Norris was not a fan-favorite by any stretch of the imagination this weekend at the Mexican GP. The crowd first booed him during his interview after he secured pole position on Saturday. He was booed yet again after winning the race and becoming the new championship leader on Sunday.

F1 fans shared their reactions to the incident on social media, with many coming to the McLaren driver's defense.

"Clown crowd behavior booing Lando in Mexico lmao, literally no reason," one fan wrote.
"Keep the boos we take the points," another user said.
"Hated. Adored. Never ignored #LN1," commented another fan.
Here are some more reactions:

"Despite the boos Lando never stopped smiling, thanked the fans, were waving at them on all of his inlaps this weekend. They don’t deserve your kindness Lando," said another user.
"Getting booed gives a man aura. He should embrace being the villain," said another fan.
"and he still wrote Viva México on the champagne," noted another user.
With his dominant victory in Mexico, Lando Norris has regained the lead of the drivers' championship from teammate Oscar Piastri by one point. The Aussie driver finished the race in P5 after having started from P7 amid another underwhelming weekend for him.

Max Verstappen is also in the fight for the title, as he is just 36 points behind Norris, with four rounds of the 2025 season still to go.

Lando Norris reflects on "straightforward" Mexican GP

Lando Norris celebrates after winning the Mexican Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Lando Norris claimed that the Mexican GP was a 'straightforward' affair for him after he led out of Turn 1 on the first lap. The McLaren driver managed his race completely in clean air throughout the 71 laps.

During the post-race interview, Norris explained that Sunday's race went exactly to plan from the very beginning to the end.

"What a race, I could just keep eyes forward and focus on what I was doing. A pretty straightforward race for me, which is just what I was after," Norris said (via Formula 1's official website).
"Good start, good launch, good first lap and could go from there," he added.

Norris also remarked that he was delighted to win his first race in Mexico, which now makes it 10 career race wins for him. He claimed that it felt "special" to do so in front of the Mexican crowd, whom he thanked despite the booing.

Edited by Parag Jain
