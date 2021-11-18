"Colder than it used to be" - Fernando Alonso reveals nature of relationship with Lewis Hamilton

Double world champion Fernando Alonso spoke to Spanish publication Soy Motor about his current rapport with ex-teammate Lewis Hamilton. Commenting on the nature of his relationship with the seven-time world champion, the Spaniard described it as respectful yet "cold" in nature.

Describing his current relationship with Hamilton, the Alpine driver said:

“We have this respectful relationship now, but maybe it's colder than it used to be. We have different opinions on different things and Lewis has a different lifestyle than some of us and that is what separates us.”

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, who were teammates at McLaren in 2007, were known to have a tumultuous and fractious relationship during the Spaniard’s tenure at the team. The Briton, who was in his rookie season, was said to have intimidated the two-time world champion as he was apparently given more priority by the team.

Speaking about his relationship with Hamilton in the past, Fernando Alonso said:

“We spoke in 2008, 2010 and 2011 and we were closer than ever during those years, because we understood that in 2007, we were not very well managed by our bosses. At that time, we were both young and very competitive. The conclusion of 2007 was easy. We both respected each other and understood each other a lot.”

While Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso have a mutual respect for each other off-track, that doesn’t take away from their desire to emerge ahead in an on-track battle. That was apparent during a titanic duel that broke out between the two at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix. Hamilton eventually got past but only after he was repeatedly fended off by the Alpine F1 driver.

Lewis Hamilton's sprint win in Brazil surprised old rival Fernando Alonso

In the Brazil Grand Prix sprint race, Lewis Hamilton made up 15 places to finish fifth after starting 20th. Alonso was surprised by the Briton's surge through the field after he inquired about the Mercedes driver on his team radio after the race.

Alonso has tipped Max Verstappen to be the 2021 champion over his old rival. He also told Soy Motor that F1 was finally getting a real battle and that this is what a championship fight needed to look like.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee