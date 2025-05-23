Damon Hill blasts 'Motorsport' publication for misleading headline featuring the former F1 champion's quotes

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill called out the Motorsport website for a caption headline in an article regarding his comments on Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. The former Williams F1 driver retired from the sport at the end of the 1999 season with 22 victories and several podiums to his name in almost a decade-long career at the pinnacle of motorsport.

Ever since hanging up his gloves, the 64-year-old has ventured into the field of punditry with broadcasters like BBC, Sky Sports, and ITV. In his role as an F1 pundit, the former world champion has never shied away from giving his opinions on various topics.

Over the last several months, Hill has been vocal in his criticism of Max Verstappen's racing style and on-track tactics while defending against his rivals, while recognizing the Dutch driver's talent.

Hill reiterated the same on his appearance on the High Performance podcast and said that Verstappen was 'right up there' in the debate of best F1 drivers (as per Motorsport.com):

"Right up there, no question. I mean, in terms of his effectiveness, in terms of his preparedness, his maturity, his speed. He's a phenomenon, and there are very few phenomena. They are the ones that we know of, the Fangios, Jim Clarks, the Sennas and the Michael Schumachers.”

F1 website Motorsport.com's caption for the piece claimed that Damon Hill had made a 'U-turn' on his previous comments directed towards Max Verstappen. This was highlighted in Hill's reshared post. He took offense to the headline and called out the publication on social media, saying:

"Captioned U-turn, this heading neatly highlights the problem. Even journalists, it seems, do not listen to what is being said. One can be at once both brilliant and imperfect. His talent is undeniable. His tactics sometimes leave a little to be desired," Hill claimed.

Damon Hill appreciated Max Verstappen's stunning overtake on Oscar Piastri in Imola last weekend but remained critical of his overall racing style.

Damon Hill comments on Max Verstappen's racing style in F1

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill believed that Max Verstappen's tactics of running the other driver off the road whilst defending his position were 'not racing'.

On the High-Performance podcast, Hill spoke on the subject:

“When you're racing someone and you want to stop them from passing, you simply canon your car up the inside - even if the regulations haven't been written clearly enough to say you can do that - I don't think that's racing. Running people clean off the track just to stop someone from passing, is not racing. It's not racing, it's simply dodgems or whatever you want to call it."

Max Verstappen has been infamous for his defensive moves ever since he made his debut on the grid in 2015, with drivers adjusting their tactics to combat the former's maneuvers.

