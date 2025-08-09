Damon Hill drops 1-word reaction to Lando Norris edging closer to a historic McLaren feat

Former F1 world champion and pundit Damon Hill gave a short reaction to McLaren driver Lando Norris edging closer to becoming the driver with the most starts for the iconic British team. The young British driver joined the Woking-based outfit as a development driver and joined their driver academy in 2017.

He made his debut with the senior team at the start of the 2019 season alongside his experienced ex-teammate Carlos Sainz. Ever since the first race with McLaren, Norris has grown from strength to strength and is currently vying to become a world champion with the team.

He also played a crucial role in the 2024 season to bring home a Constructors' Championship to Woking for the first time since 1998. At this year's Qatar Grand Prix, Lando Norris would become the McLaren driver with the most starts in F1. He currently sits in P2 on the list with 142 starts and is just nine races away from dethroning David Coulthard, who has 150 starts for the team from 1996 to 2004.

On his Instagram story, Damon Hill posted the same record and gave a one-word reaction, saying:

"Extraordinary."

Snapshot of Damon Hill's Story...Credits- Instagram

Lando Norris could cap off the record by claiming his Maiden world championship this year as he currently trails his teammate Oscar Piastri by nine points with 10 races and three Sprints remaining.

Lando Norris gives his honest take on his first half of the 2025 season

McLaren driver Lando Norris stated that he believed that the majority of the first half of his season was not good enough prior to his win in Austria.

After securing his fourth victory of the year in Hungary, the 25-year-old said to F1.com:

"[It was] not good enough, so in a harsh way, I would say I was pretty average before then. Since then, I think things have been a lot stronger. I still want more, still need to be a lot better, and I’m not as good as where I would like to be, but a lot of improvements have been made. I think I’m in a much better place, I’m happier with the car – things like that."

"I’ve been working hard, but I can do a lot more than I have been doing, so, for that reason, just more of the progress that I have been making. Earlier in the season, Norris spoke of how he had been spending time off social media, a move that he felt had allowed him to 'do things that are productive.'"

Lando Norris had a deficit of 32 points to his teammate and championship rival Oscar Piastri at one point this year, but he has wrestled back the gap to 9 points by winning three of the last four races.

