Damon Hill drops 2-word reaction to Lando Norris keeping a trophy in a safe place before spraying champagne

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill gave a short reaction to McLaren driver Lando Norris keeping the trophies in a safe place during the podium celebrations at the end of the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix. The British driver pulled one of his best drives in the sport to win for the first time in Budapest.Starting the race from P3, the 25-year-old had a horrible Turn 1, finding himself in P5 behind George Russell and Fernando Alonso. Although he was able to get past Alonso a couple of laps later, he did not have such luck with his fellow Brit and stuck behind him.Mid-race, Lando Norris and McLaren decided to switch to a one-stop strategy to get back in a race-winning position. Norris was visibly ecstatic after pulling off the strategy and holding off his teammate Oscar Piastri's charge to close down the championship lead heading into the summer break.On the podium, Norris was careful this time around. He moved the trophies to a safe place before popping up the champagne during the celebrations, given he had broken the porcelain trophy in the 2023 season. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDamon Hill reposted the clip on his Instagram story and gave a two-word reaction that read:&quot;Responsible behavior?&quot;Snapshot of Damon Hill's Story...Credits- Instagram/@96f1champLando Norris now trails Oscar Piastri by just nine points heading into the summer break and has 10 races and three Sprints to close the gap further.Lando Norris analyzes his victory in HungaryMcLaren driver Lando Norris stated that his win at the iconic Hungaroring circuit was the first of its kind, given that he had to use an alternative strategy on Sunday.In the post-race press conference, the Brit reflected on the feat and said:&quot;I think it's one of the first ones I've won in probably this manner. I've not won many races, so most circumstances are still new, but I think it's the first one where doing a completely alternate strategy to most, giving myself that opportunity, worked out. Today, there was not really any of that. So, I think the most rewarding from “let's try to do something different” and it working out, which was a good one.&quot;&quot;It's a tough strategy to do, but it worked out. That's the most important thing. And, honestly, I didn't really think it was going to work for the majority of that second stint. But with every lap, I kind of gained more confidence that it was going to be closer and closer.&quot;Lando Norris was on course to win the 2024 edition of the race, but had to move aside for his teammate after team orders.