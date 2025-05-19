Damon Hill drops a 3-word reaction to Ferrari's heartwarming of Lewis Hamilton greeting the Tifosi in Imola 

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill gave a short reaction to Ferrari's heartwarming response to Lewis Hamilton greeting the Tifosi after finishing P4 in the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday. The British driver started the race from P12 after failing to get into Q3 behind his teammate Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton made a poor start off the line, and lost his position to Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli and stayed behind the local hero for the majority of the first stint on hard tires. However, the seven-time F1 world champion's race came alive after he pitted for the medium tires following the VSC.

Hamilton and his teammate Leclerc carved through the field with the former pitting once again for fresh hard tires and overtaking the latter and Alex Albon to finish in P4, his best result of the 2025 season.

After the race, Lewis Hamilton went on the pit wall to celebrate with the waiting Tifosi and share an endearing moment with them, as captured by Ferrari in a video on Instagram, saying:

"The first home race with the Team."

On his Instagram story, Damon Hill reshared the video with a three-word reaction to Lewis Hamilton greeting the fans, and wrote:

"Hearts and Minds."

Lewis Hamilton is sitting in P6 in the Drivers' standings with 53 points to his name, with seven races and two Sprints thus far.

Lewis Hamilton analyzes his P4 finish at the Imola GP

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that driving in front of the roaring Tifosi was the "highlight of the year" for him.

Speaking with F1.com, the 40-year-old reflected on the race and said:

“I mean, obviously I couldn’t hear them, but to drive in front of the Tifosi today [and] this weekend has been a highlight of the year so far. There was a lot of pressure on us as a team, with struggling through the year so far with the car and particularly with our Qualifying, so to have such a strong race, to be moving forwards, making ground, it was such a great feeling.

"I would say for me, I don’t remember the last time I had a race like that where you’re moving forwards. I’m sure there was one maybe last year, but this one’s different obviously because I’m in the red car and I haven’t done that yet, so to finally have that connection, that synergy with the car today and progressing was a really great feeling,” Hamilton said.

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix also marked the first time Lewis Hamilton has finished ahead of his teammate Charles Leclerc in the main race, given that he has a better record than the latter in the Sprint events.

