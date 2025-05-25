Damon Hill drops 3-word reaction to Lando Norris breaking the Monaco GP lap record

Former F1 driver Damon Hill dropped a three-word reaction as Lando Norris set a new track record at Monte Carlo and clinched pole position during the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix. He snatched P1 from hometown hero Charles Leclerc after capitalizing on his final lap.
Leclerc looked strong throughout the weekend, becoming the first driver since Max Verstappen in 2023 to lead all three free practice sessions in Monaco. This was a major improvement for Ferrari, as they had struggled with pace so far this season. He was also on provisional pole after all drivers crossed the line.
However, Lando Norris showcased a massive improvement in the lap's third sector, allowing him to go over a tenth faster than Leclerc's final lap, and clinching the pole position. He also set a new lap record with a 1:09.954 time.
1996 F1 World Champion Damon Hill reacted to this record as he reposted it on social media.
"Not too bad😬," the 64-year-old wrote on Instagram.
Norris won the season-opening race in Australia and has been on the podium in all races except the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. He is a contender for the World Championship alongside his teammate, Oscar Piastri, and Max Verstappen.
Lando Norris reacts to his pole position in Monaco
This is Norris's first pole position in the streets of Monaco. Although the team was rather competitive in the 2024 season as well, it was Leclerc who clinched pole position and was followed by Piastri and Carlos Sainz, who drove for Ferrari at the time. Norris was down in P4.
Reacting to his performance around the track this time around, Norris mentioned that it was "sweeter" to be ahead of Leclerc.
"I am very happy, especially to do it here in Monaco and do it ahead of Charles is that little bit sweeter," Lando Norris said. "This weekend has been about making little bits of progress every session, every lap[...]
"But we have been confidence we have been there or thereabouts. We knew we had a bit more in qualifying and I knew if I had a good lap and put things together, I could be on pole," he added.
However, Monaco poses a new challenge for the 25-year-old. The streets don't go unpunished, considering the thin margin of error that Monaco offers; consistency and accuracy, paired with the right strategy, are a must to clinch victory. Lando Norris would have a tough competition ahead of him, with the hometown hero chasing him down in the Ferrari.