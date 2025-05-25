Damon Hill drops 3-word reaction to Lando Norris breaking the Monaco GP lap record

Former F1 driver Damon Hill dropped a three-word reaction as Lando Norris set a new track record at Monte Carlo and clinched pole position during the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix. He snatched P1 from hometown hero Charles Leclerc after capitalizing on his final lap.

Ad

Leclerc looked strong throughout the weekend, becoming the first driver since Max Verstappen in 2023 to lead all three free practice sessions in Monaco. This was a major improvement for Ferrari, as they had struggled with pace so far this season. He was also on provisional pole after all drivers crossed the line.

However, Lando Norris showcased a massive improvement in the lap's third sector, allowing him to go over a tenth faster than Leclerc's final lap, and clinching the pole position. He also set a new lap record with a 1:09.954 time.

Ad

Trending

1996 F1 World Champion Damon Hill reacted to this record as he reposted it on social media.

"Not too bad😬," the 64-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Damon Hill reacts to Lando Norris' record-breaking lap in Monaco (@96f1champ on Instagram)

Norris won the season-opening race in Australia and has been on the podium in all races except the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. He is a contender for the World Championship alongside his teammate, Oscar Piastri, and Max Verstappen.

Ad

Lando Norris reacts to his pole position in Monaco

This is Norris's first pole position in the streets of Monaco. Although the team was rather competitive in the 2024 season as well, it was Leclerc who clinched pole position and was followed by Piastri and Carlos Sainz, who drove for Ferrari at the time. Norris was down in P4.

Reacting to his performance around the track this time around, Norris mentioned that it was "sweeter" to be ahead of Leclerc.

Ad

"I am very happy, especially to do it here in Monaco and do it ahead of Charles is that little bit sweeter," Lando Norris said. "This weekend has been about making little bits of progress every session, every lap[...]

"But we have been confidence we have been there or thereabouts. We knew we had a bit more in qualifying and I knew if I had a good lap and put things together, I could be on pole," he added.

However, Monaco poses a new challenge for the 25-year-old. The streets don't go unpunished, considering the thin margin of error that Monaco offers; consistency and accuracy, paired with the right strategy, are a must to clinch victory. Lando Norris would have a tough competition ahead of him, with the hometown hero chasing him down in the Ferrari.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,000 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over two years and is currently pursuing a degree in journalism as well.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician, blogger, and story writer. Know More