Damon Hill drops a 3-word reaction to Lando Norris talking about him dealing with pressure

Former F1 World Champion Damon Hill gave a short reaction to McLaren driver Lando Norris talking about dealing with pressure amid fighting for victories and titles at the pinnacle of motorsport. It has been a tricky start to the 2025 season for the British driver as he currently sits in P2 in the driver's championship, but has not won a race since the season opener in Melbourne.

The five-time F1 race winner was projected to be one of the favourites to take the championship in the 2025 season, given the momentum he carried from last year and the dominant performance of the MCL39. However, Norris has made far too many mistakes in qualifying compared to his teammate, Oscar Piastri, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen to consistently fight for victories in the first five rounds.

Speaking with F1.com in an exclusive interview, Lando Norris spoke about the reason behind putting too much pressure on himself and the resulting errors, saying:

“I just put too much pressure on myself because I want to do well, like I want to do so well. I want to be on pole, I want to win, I want to be perfect. I think I need to accept a little bit more that I’m not going to be perfect, and I’m making mistakes because I’m trying to be perfect, rather than the other way around."

Damon Hill, the 1996 world champion, reshared Lando Norris's comments on his Instagram Story and gave a three-word reaction, saying:

"The Pressure Principle."

Snapshot of Damon Hill's story on Norris...Credits-Instagram

Lando Norris is currently 10 points behind his teammate Oscar Piastri in the drivers' championship and a mere two points ahead of Max Verstappen.

Lando Norris describes his emotions returning to Miami

McLaren driver Lando Norris stated that thinking about his maiden victory in Miami last year always puts a smile on his face, as it was a huge relief for him to win for the first time in his sixth year in the sport.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the 25-year-old reflected on the moment and said:

“It always puts a smile on my face. The joy, the relief… I’m a guy who has to kind of see something to believe it, you know? Did I think I could win a race? Yes. But did I ever go into [one] really believing I’m going to win? No.

"So, after achieving one, that gave me a bit more of the belief, like, ‘Okay, I can win a race in F1, and I can beat Max’. Was I a bit lucky in Miami with the Safety Car and things? Yes. But that’s the way of racing."

The Miami GP last year was a turning point in the fortunes of both Lando Norris and McLaren as that started an upward graph which has continued a year later as well.

