Damon Hill drops 4-word reaction to Cadillac rolling out the red carpet for Charles Leclerc

Damon Hill shared his take as Cadillac showed interest in Charles Leclerc, the star driver from Ferrari. Sharing his thoughts on Mario Andretti's comment, Hill took to his official social media account and wrote Leclerc is "ready."

Andretti, the F1 legend and former driver, serves as an advisor and board member of the newly formed F1 outfit from the United States, the Cadillac F1 team. Even though they have already hired two drivers (Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez), Andretti would like to have the Ferrari star on his team.

Speaking about this to Festival Dello Sport, here's what Mario Andretti said:

"I'm a big fan of Leclerc; if he really wanted to change teams one day, I'd take him to Cadillac straight away. Ferrari is Ferrari, and sooner or later it will come back. Always."

Sharing his reaction to Andretti's comments, here's what Hill wrote on his official Instagram account:

"I think he's ready."

Credit: Damon Hill on Instagram.

Hill's comment comes after Charles Leclerc was reportedly unhappy with Ferrari's development coming into the 2025 season. From fighting for the Constructors' Championship against McLaren, the Prancing Horse is now struggling in the battle for P2 against Mercedes and Red Bull.

At the time when McLaren cleared the championship with eight races to go, Ferrari could not make much amends. The situation turned more sour as Ferrari remained the only top team not to win a race this season.

In a way, Charles Leclerc failed to compete for the championship once again since his arrival in the team back in 2019. Despite the talks about Ferrari being a contender for the championship, the situation in reality turned out to be very different.

Charles Leclerc shared his verdict about Ferrari as season is nearing to its end

After three-fourths of the season had passed, Charles Leclerc delivered his verdict about Ferrari. Speaking to the media, the Monegasque driver shared his thoughts on Ferrari's strengths, compared to their immediate rival Mercedes' strengths.

Charles Leclerc during the F1 Grand Prix Of Singapore - Source: Getty

"I think we are in a very different place to last year," Leclerc said. "However, to resume it in the simplest way, I feel like Mercedes is very strong whenever it’s cold, and we seem to be stronger whenever it’s warm."

"I feel like this is what is going to swing the performance one way or another more than any other track characteristic. This is where we stand, and we’ll see how it goes," he further added. (Via GPBlog)

Currently, Charles Leclerc is in P5 of the Drivers' Championship with 173 points after 18 races and three sprints. His teammate, Lewis Hamilton is in P6 with 127 points. Ferrari are in P3 of the Constructors' Championship with 300 points.

