Damon Hill drops 4-word reaction to Ferrari boss claiming that the 2025 F1 season would be a 'quali championship'

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill gave a short reaction to Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur claiming that the 2025 F1 season would be a qualifying championship. It has been a difficult start to a new campaign for the Italian team as they have struggled to match the base of its closest rivals at the front of the grid.

The Maranello-based outfit, who finished runner-up in the Constructors' Championship last year to McLaren, is the only top team without a podium or a front-row start to its name in the three main races thus far.

Ferrari have failed to extract the maximum performance out of the SF-25 with Charles Leclerc's P4 at the Japanese Grand Prix being their best finish of the year. He started the race from the same grid spot with his teammate Lewis Hamilton in P8 who came home in P7 last weekend.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur spoke about the importance of qualifying in the 2025 season and said:

“For sure, qualifying is always crucial in the performance. The more you are close, the more the gap is small between cars, it's even more true because you are in a group of cars. It's not that you are just one fighting with the guy in front of you. Yes, it will probably be a quali championship.”

Damon Hill on his Instagram Story reposted the comments and gave a four-word reaction to them and wrote:

"Racing has been cancelled!"

Snapshot of Damon Hill's reaction on Story...Credits-Instagram

The Prancing Horses had taken a Sprint qualifying pole position and race win in China courtesy of Lewis Hamilton but had a double DSQ in the main race which dented their progress.

Ferrari team boss analyzes the start of the 2025 season

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur stated that he believed that the start of the 2025 season for the Italian team had not been ideal given the performances or the track in the first three race weekends.

Speaking with F1.com, the Frenchman gave his assessment and said:

“I’m used [to it] because the last two years we started like this. For sure it is not ideal and I would prefer to win the first one. But we don’t need to change the approach from last year as we are almost in the same situation, perhaps a bit worse in terms of pace, and the reaction of the team was very, very strong."

“We worked as a team, made small step by small step and we have to keep exactly the same approach, but for sure it is not ideal,” he added.

Ferrari are currently P4 in the Constructors' Championship with 35 points to their name and have a gap of 26 points to Red Bull ahead of them.

