Damon Hill drops 4-word reaction to Oscar Piastri taking over as the F1 championship leader

Oscar Piastri surpassed his McLaren teammate Lando Norris to become the 2025 drivers' championship leader. Damon Hill, a former world champion himself, was impressed with the way Piastri eliminated the gap in a short time.

The 2025 Saudi Arabian GP saw some drama unfold when pole starter Max Verstappen was handed a five-second time penalty for pushing Piastri off the road on turn 1. The Dutchman served the penalty during his pit stop, and by the time he rejoined, the McLaren driver was flying ahead with the lead.

Piastri eventually crossed the checkered flag first to win his third race of the season. Moreover, with two back-to-back wins in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, the Australian driver surpassed Lando Norris to become the new championship leader. In five races, he collected three wins and 99 points in total. Norris is placed P2 with 89 points, followed by Max Verstappen at 87 points.

Meanwhile, Oscar Piastri has left the F1 fraternity mesmerized by his consistency. Former F1 world champion Damon Hill posted his reaction on social media to celebrate the Australian racer's triumph.

"Softly, softly, catchy monkey," Hill wrote on his Instagram story.

Damon Hill's post for Oscar Piastri [Image Source: @96f1champ/Instagram]

This is the first time in his short Formula 1 career that Piastri has become a championship leader. Last season, while McLaren surged in the second half, Oscar followed team orders to boost Norris' bid for the championship.

However, this year, Piastri has been headstrong about being a championship contender since the beginning of the season. McLaren's rocketship, MCL39, has helped his cause as the car is several tenths quicker than its rivals.

Owing to Oscar's consecutive wins, McLaren strengthened its lead in the constructors championship. With 188 points, the Papaya team is leading by a significant margin, as Mercedes is seated in P2 with 111 points, that too, without a win. Red Bull, meanwhile, slipped to P3 with 89 points, 99 points behind McLaren.

Max Verstappen praises Oscar Piastri after defeat in Jeddah

Oscar Piastri [L] with Max Verstappen [R] at F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: Getty

While Max Verstappen lost his pole advantage and lost the Saudi Arabian GP to Oscar Piastri, his respect for the latter is not lost. After the race, the four-time world champion stated that Piastri is turning out to be a genuine title contender.

Talking to Racingnews365, Max said:

"I think I’ve said it before. People forget a little bit—last year was his second year. Now he’s in his third year, and he’s very solid. He’s very calm in his approach, and I like that. It shows on track. He delivers when he has to, barely makes mistakes, and that’s what you need when you want to fight for a championship."

He added:

"And I think with Mark by his side, he’s helping him a lot. It’s great. People learn from their own careers—that’s what I had with my dad [Jos Verstappen], and Mark [Webber] is advising Oscar. At the end of the day, Oscar is using his talent, and that’s great to see."

Mark Webber, a former nine-time F1 race winner, is managing Oscar Piastri while also acting as his mentor.

