Damon Hill drops 5-word reaction to McLaren winning the 2025 F1 constructors' championship

McLaren needed at least one of its cars on the podium to secure the 2025 constructors' championship, which it easily got at the Marina Bay Circuit and won the championship. Subsequently, 1996 F1 champion Damon Hill shared his reaction to the Woking-based squad becoming the 2025 champions on his Instagram with a "to the point" remark.

At the start of the 2023 season, the Woking-based squad was plum last in the performance charts and rarely fought for points during race weekends. Since then, the team has witnessed a turnaround as it returned to the victory lane last year and won the constructors' title in a close battle with Ferrari at the season finale.

Moreover, the fight for the 2025 title has been way easier for the team owing to both of its drivers sitting 1-2 in the drivers' front. Maximising the points scored in a Grand Prix weekend more often than not.

Ultimately, the Singapore GP became the venue for the papaya squad to become the 2025 champions with six rounds to spare. Hill then reacted to McLaren becoming the champions on his Instagram as he captioned his story:

"Simple and to the point."

Damon Hill's reaction to McLaren becoming the 2025 constructors' champions on his Instagram story | Source: Instagram/@96f1champ

Meanwhile, Lando Norris finished P3 at the Singapore GP, with Oscar Piastri taking the chequered flag mere seconds behind in P4.

McLaren drivers were ecstatic after achieving a second consecutive constructors' championship victory in a row

Lando Norris (L) and Oscar Piastri (R) celebrating McLaren's 2025 constructors' championship victory after the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Source: Getty

Oscar Piastri had started the race in third position ahead of Lando Norris. While the papaya duo tangled up on the opening lap and left the Aussie infuriated, they seemingly kept the issue for later as the team had won the constructors' championship.

Sharing his thoughts on McLaren picking up its second consecutive constructors' championship, Norris said (via McLaren):

"I’m happy with the result though, the car was fast, and we’ve won the Constructors’ Championship for the second year in a row. Huge congratulations to everyone in the team who has played their part in achieving this remarkable success, they’ve done an incredible job, and we’ve achieved this together. We’ll make sure we celebrate this properly as a team and then get straight back to work for the rest of the season."

Piastri was also proud of the team for the result and said:

"I am very proud of this team. We've won back-to-back Constructors’ Championships, something we are all so proud of. It’s been a really good season so far, and to win it this early in the year is a great achievement. A massive congrats to the whole team, and thank you for all of the hard work."

On the other hand, while the constructors' championship has been wrapped up, Norris and Piastri are slated to fight out the title on the drivers' front also. The pair is separated by 22 points with six race weekends to go.

