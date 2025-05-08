Damon Hill drops bombshell Max Verstappen prediction

Former F1 champion Damon Hill thinks Max Verstappen might be looking at a sabbatical as a possible option for the 2026 F1 season in a move that could come as a shock to everyone on the grid. The Dutch driver has been in the sport since 2015 and has been a part of the Red Bull family since the beginning.

However, the last year and a half have been tumultuous. It all began with Red Bull boss Christian Horner being investigated for inappropriate conduct. This was followed by the team losing what was a very impressive advantage that the car had over the rest of the field.

By the end of the season, it took everything from Max Verstappen to secure the title, but Red Bull would lose the constructors' championship to McLaren. This season as well, the car is a step behind the reigning champions, and while Verstappen is trying his best to keep up, he's still already 32 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri.

To add to this, the 2026 F1 regulations would see Red Bull run their own power unit for the very first time. If reports are to be believed, the Austrian team is a step behind where it needs to be. This has further led to rumors of Verstappen possibly looking at options for the future.

Talking about this on the Chequered Flag podcast, Damon Hill felt that a sabbatical is something that Max Verstappen could potentially go for. He said,

"I think Max could take a sabbatical. It would be wise, because you can see what the relationships are like after the big regulation changes. Max has won four world titles and who knows how many victories.

"He can sit back and relax with the new regulations, because nobody knows what will happen after the end of the current season. Then, he can see where the future will go for the next 10 years. Whichever team does well, they will have the money to pay Max."

Damon Hill on Max Verstappen's future with Red Bull

Talking about Max Verstappen's future, Damon Hill felt that since there is a performance clause in place, if Red Bull is unable to be competitive, the Dutch driver could make a move. At the same time, there's a situation where a seat at Mercedes might not be available with George Russell already there. Hill said,

"There is a performance clause in the contract that is clearly explained. If Red Bull does not meet the performance clause, he can go wherever he wants. And let's be honest, Max never delivers less than 100 percent. So Red Bull is under pressure."

It does appear that Max Verstappen's future will continue to be a topic for the sport until he either makes a move away from Red Bull or the team turns things around.

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More