Damon Hill drops one-word reaction to Oscar Piastri making it 3 wins in a row at the F1 Miami GP

Oscar Piastri pulled off a hat trick of wins as he secured a victory at the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. Despite starting the race from P4, the McLaren driver gained ground and impressed former F1 champion Damon Hill.

Ad

The 2025 Miami Grand Prix went on the track as scheduled after torrential rains took a break. However, the start was eventful as Max Verstappen and Lando Norris were involved in an intense wheel-to-wheel battle. The Brit went off the track and dropped from P2 to P6, and his mishap allowed Piastri to jump from P4 to P3.

With superior pace, Piastri overtook Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli in no time and pressed Verstappen for the lead. Despite having issues with the car, the Red Bull driver protected his inside line to defend, but the Aussie eventually overtook him on lap 13 to claim the race lead.

Ad

Trending

There was no turning back for Oscar Piastri from then on as he extended his race lead to over eight seconds. A virtual safety car also appeared as a blessing as both McLaren drivers got a cheap pit stop.

Piastri crossed the checkered flag first to secure his third straight win of the season. His impressive form moved former F1 world champion Damon Hill, as he shared a special message for the Australian driver.

Ad

"Answered," Hill said in his Instagram story.

Damon Hill's Instagram story for Oscar Piastri [Image Source: @96f1champ/Instagram]

Piastri previously won the Saudi Arabian and Bahrain GPs. In Miami, his back was against the wall since he got a P4 start. However, a mistake from Norris, Verstappen's struggles, and McLaren's pace advantage helped him ace the weekend.

Ad

With this win, the Australian driver has strengthened his lead in the championship race. He remains the championship leader with 131 points in six races.

Oscar Piastri reacts to his dominant win in Miami

F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

From a P4 start to claiming a victory, Oscar Piastri dominated the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. He secured his third straight win of the ongoing season to take a strong lead in the title race.

Ad

Meanwhile, reflecting on his race, Piastri said (via Sky Sports):

"A bit of argy-bargy at Turn 1, which helped me a bit. I was aware enough to avoid Max coming through in Turn 1. From that point onwards, I knew I had a good pace advantage, and clearly the car was unbelievable."

He also acknowledged McLaren for building the fastest car of the season, as the turnaround in Miami, which isn't their strongest track, was exceptional.

Ad

"It's incredible the hard work from the team. Two years ago at Miami we were the slowest team. I think we were lapped twice. Now to have won the Grand Prix by over 35 seconds to third is an unbelievable result."

Lando Norris secured P2 behind Oscar Piastri, and the two McLarens finished 32+ seconds ahead of George Russell, who came home P3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More