Damon Hill drops one-word reaction to Oscar Piastri winning the F1 Bahrain GP

Oscar Piastri won the Bahrain Grand Prix to register his second win of the 2025 season. Meanwhile, ex-F1 world champion Damon Hill was moved by the Australian driver's performance as he reacted to his win through a social media story.

The 2025 Bahrain GP belonged to McLaren as they displayed consistent performance throughout the weekend. On Saturday, Piastri won pole position with a flyer lap, and he converted the start advantage into a victory on Sunday.

The Australian driver had a clean start, and a safety car allowed him a cheap pit stop. George Russell was struggling with a faulty DRS behind him at P2, meaning Piastri had no threat at the front. He drove 57 perfect laps to cross the checkered flag first.

Meanwhile, former F1 world champion Damon Hill was pleased with Oscar Piastri's performance. He shared an Instagram story for him with the caption:

"Statement."

Damon Hill's post for Oscar Piastri [Image Source: @96f1champ/Instagram]

Piastri has cut down the gap to P1 in the drivers' championship to three points as he climbed to P2 with 74 points. His McLaren teammate Lando Norris is leading the standings with 77 points in four races.

Interestingly, Norris had an opportunity to beat George Russell and claim P2. However, a false start resulted in a five-second time penalty. He served the penalty in the pits but made a few mistakes in the second half of the race. On lap 52, he overtook Charles Leclerc to finish P3.

Meanwhile, for Piastri, the Bahrain GP marked a perfect weekend. He admitted the advantage of the pace McLaren has and finished at the top in two free practice sessions. The Aussie consistently outperformed Norris throughout the weekend and got rewarded with a victory.

Oscar Piastri thanks McLaren for building the fastest car after the Bahrain GP win

Oscar Piastri at F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain - Source: Getty

The Bahrain GP was a perfect weekend for Oscar Piastri as he beat the grid with his pace to clinch his second win of the season. After starting the race from P1, his lead got wiped out due to a safety car. But on the flip side, the safety car allowed him a cheap pit stop.

Piastri kept the momentum alive to seal a comfortable win. Meanwhile, after the race, he thanked McLaren for building a rocketship that is easy to handle. Talking to Sky Sports, he said:

"Great to have this result out here. It's been an incredible weekend, starting with qualifying yesterday and finishing the job today in style is nice. I can't thank the team enough for the car they have given us. It's pretty handy out there. It's been a great weekend, and I'm very proud to do this out in Bahrain. It's very important given our owners. It's never been a track that's been kind to us, so it's nice to have our first win here."

With two wins in four races, Oscar Piastri is riding high on confidence as he prepares for the next race weekend in Saudi Arabia scheduled for April 20.

