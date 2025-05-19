Damon Hill drops one-word reaction to Red Bull overtaking Ferrari as the most team with the most wins in the 21st century

Red Bull scripted history after the 2025 Imola GP by surpassing Ferrari to register the most victories in the 21st century. Max Verstappen got the team their 124th win at Imola, whereas Ferrari previously held the record with 123 wins.

The 2025 Imola Grand Prix had tons of drama and twists. However, Verstappen came out on top by beating the McLarens and nailing tire strategy. At race start, he made a brilliant move at turn 1 to overtake pole sitter Oscar Piastri.

Moreover, two virtual safety cars allowed Verstappen cheap pit stops, a blessing in disguise as he managed to extend his lead over Lando Norris. Despite chaos unfolding in midfield, the Dutchman kept his calm and crossed the checkered flag first to secure his second victory of the 2025 season.

Not only that, Verstappen's Imola GP win turned out to be Red Bull's 124th victory of the 21st century. They surpassed Ferrari, who had 123 wins, to become the team with the most wins in this century.

To overtake a team as iconic as Ferrari is a significant achievement for Red Bull, and former F1 world champion Damon Hill also extended his best wishes through social media.

"Amazing," Hill said on his Instagram story.

Damon Hill's IG Story [Image Source: @96f1champ/Instagram]

Max Verstappen has now reduced the gap to championship leader Oscar Piastri to 22 points. He is still at P3, below Piastri and Norris. However, the RB21 had noticeable improvement after the upgrades introduced in Imola. Those improvements were enough for the four-time world champion to ace the weekend with his quality race craft.

After Verstappen's victory in Imola, the championship race is wide open. Piastri, Norris, and Max have an equal shot at getting a title. Consistency will ultimately play a huge role in deciding the title winner.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen reacts to bold move over Oscar Piastri at Imola GP

Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen at F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna - Source: Getty

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen left fans awestruck with a bold overtake at turn 1 of the Imola Grand Prix. At race start, the Red Bull driver held the outside line and pressed the brakes late to cut the chicane ahead of pole starter Oscar Piastri.

That early lead played a pivotal role in his victory at Imola. Talking about the overtake, Verstappen said,

“The start itself wasn’t particularly great, but then I was still on the outside line, basically the normal line, and I was like, ‘Well, I’m just going to try and send it around the outside.’ It worked really well! That, of course, then unleashed our pace, because once we were in the lead, the car was good."

The Red Bull driver further added that the pace of RB21 was impressive, as he could control the tires and manage it with ease. Moreover, the virtual safety cars appeared as a blessing in disguise to allow him quick pit stops.

