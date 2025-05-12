Damon Hill feels the Ferrari team principal is going to start to feel the pressure of the team's performance

Former F1 world champion and pundit Damon Hill believed that Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur would start feeling the pressure of the team's performance after a disappointing start to the 2025 season. The Italian team has firmly been behind its rivals, McLaren, Red Bull, and Mercedes, in the first part of the 2025 season and has scored just one podium in the main race, with Lewis Hamilton's P1 and P3 in the two Sprint races.
Heading into the new season, the Prancing Horses were one of the favorites to win the championship alongside McLaren. Ahead of the 2025 campaign, the Maranello-based outfit decided to change the SF-25 to provide a better operating window compared to its predecessor, which finished P2.
However, speaking with BBC's Chequered Flag podcast, Damon Hill believed that Fred Vasseur would start to feel the pressure after a strong start to his managerial role with Ferrari in the previous two years, saying:
“Yeah, I think Fred’s going to feel the heat. I think he’s going to feel the pressure now. He’s had a bit of a honeymoon period slotting in, but now we’ve got a race like this where they appear to be very uncompetitive or not really competitive.
"They shouldn’t be being beaten by Williams – no disrespect to what Williams has done. They’ve done a fantastic job – but they should be way up there. They should be fighting for the title.”
In 2025, Ferrari showed glimpses of its previous mistake-ridden operational side with hesitation in making key decisions in the race.
Ferrari team principal comments on bringing new parts in the upcoming races
Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur stated that the Italian team would bring new parts to the SF-25 between Imola and Barcelona.
Speaking with MotorsportWeek, the Frenchman provided an update on the changes for the Spanish GP and said:
“For sure, everybody will have a new front wing in Barcelona – by definition and by regulation. I think it will be perhaps a reset of the performance of everybody. Between now and Barcelona, we have Imola and Monaco, we will bring some small upgrades.”
Vasseur further added that they, as a team, had not utilized the SF-25's maximum potential:
“Honestly, I think the main issue today for us, if you consider McLaren, it’s a matter of exploiting the potential, compared to the others, it’s more to be aggressive to the others. I think the focus of the team in the next two races is to put everything together and to get the best of the car," Vasseur believed.
Ferrari is P4 in the Constructors' championship with 94 points to their name and is 11 points behind Red Bull and are over 152 points behind the championship leaders, McLaren.