Damon Hill reacts to Carlos Sainz securing his first podium with Williams in F1 Azerbaijan GP

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill reacted to Carlos Sainz securing a podium at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as he reshared a video of the Williams team celebrating after the race. The Spanish driver claimed his first podium with his new team to mark his and the British team's best finish of the 2025 season.

Ad

Carlos Sainz made history in Baku on Sunday as he claimed Williams' first F1 podium in nearly four years. After the race, the Spaniard ranked the moment as his best career achievement, and his first "smooth operation" at the Grove-based team.

Former F1 world champion with Williams, Damon Hill, reacted to Sainz and the team's incredible achievement, as he reshared a video of them celebrating the podium via his Instagram story on Sunday after the race.

Ad

Trending

Screen grab from Damon Hill's Instagram story [via Instagram/@96f1champ]

Carlos Sainz had qualified second in a rain-affected Azerbaijan GP qualifying, with only Max Verstappen able to put in a better time than him on Saturday. In the race, Sainz held on to the second spot but was undercut by George Russell, who snatched P2 from him.

Ad

But Sainz never looked in doubt as he settled into P3 on his final tyre stint during the race. The 31-year-old also managed to comfortably see off any challenges from Kimi Antonelli behind him, who couldn't do enough to join his teammate on the podium.

This result has come after numerous unlucky breaks for Sainz in 2025, as he has been unable to convert performances into points on multiple occasions this year. His P3 in Baku has catapulted him to 12th in the drivers' standings, and also helped Williams further solidify their grip on P5 in the constructors' table.

Ad

"We can do some amazing things together": Carlos Sainz praises the Williams team after P3 finish at the Azerbaijan GP

Carlos Sainz after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Carlos Sainz was full of praise for his Williams team after claiming third position at the Azerbaijan GP on Sunday. The former Ferrari driver also said that he outperformed his own expectations for the race by finishing on the podium.

Ad

Speaking after the race, Sainz claimed that he and the team showcased the pace that they have had all throughout the 2025 season.

"We’ve been fighting hard all year and, finally today, we just proved that when we have the speed. We’ve had it all year, and when everything comes together, we can do some amazing things together," said Sainz. [via Formula1.com]

Ad

"We nailed the race. Not one mistake, and we managed to beat a lot of cars that, yesterday, I wasn’t expecting to beat," he added.

This was Sainz's first points finish in a conventional race since the Canadian GP in July. While he has not been as consistent as teammate Alex Albon this year, Sainz has still managed to secure seven top-10 race finishes, including Baku, in 2025. The driver sits 39 points behind his Thai teammate in the drivers' standings after 17 rounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More