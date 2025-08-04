Damon Hill reacts to Charles Leclerc's embarrassingly poor pole-to-win conversion rate with Ferrari

Former F1 world champion and pundit Damon Hill gave a concise reaction to Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's shocking pole-to-win conversion rate in the sport. The Monegasque driver started the race from pole position after an excellent performance in the qualifying session, finishing ahead of the McLaren pair, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

The 27-year-old made a perfect start from the grid and led the field for the first two stints of the race and was on course for his first victory of the year. However, it all fell way from his hands after the balance of the car changed dramatically on the final stint, which caused him to slip out of the podium positions and finish in P4.

After yet another unsuccessful bid to convert a pole position to a race victory, the Ferrari driver added another attempt to the record. On his Instagram story, Damon Hill gave a shocked reaction to the record and wrote:

"27 poles and only 5 race wins!! That has to be a record?"

Snapshot of Damon Hill's Story...Credits-Instagram

Despite the disappointing result, Charles Leclerc added another 12 points to his tally in the 2025 season and extended his gap over his teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Charles Leclerc analyzes his frustrating race in Hungary

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, after the race, said that he had an issue with his SF-25, which made him lose performance during the final stint of the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, the eight-time F1 race winner reflected on the issue and said:

“It was actually an issue coming from the chassis, and nothing that we could have done differently. I started to feel the issue in lap 40 or something like that, and then it got worse, lap after lap after lap, and towards the end we were two seconds off the pace. And the car was just undriveable."

Charles Leclerc was disappointed with the fact that he had a chance of winning the race in Budapest, adding:

"What gave me hope of winning is that we were starting first, and with the dirty air it's a struggle to get past. I think Oscar probably had a bit more pace than me, but couldn't overtake.

“I don't think we are going into the second half of the season thinking that we can win anywhere, and that's what makes the frustration even bigger, because we knew that this was one opportunity probably over the season and we had to take it, but unfortunately, with this issue we couldn't do much.”

Charles Leclerc has 151 points to his name and sits in P5 in the driver's standings, and is 21 points behind Mercedes driver George Russell.

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More