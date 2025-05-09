Damon Hill reacts to an intriguing camera angle of Oscar Piastri overtaking Max Verstappen 

Former F1 world champion and pundit Damon Hill gave his honest reaction to an intriguing camera angle of Max Verstappen being overtaken by Oscar Piastri during the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. The McLaren driver made it three race wins in a row for the first time in his F1 career after he displayed a commanding performance at the Miami International Autodrome.

Piastri had an excellent getaway from P4 and moved up to P2 after Verstappen's aggressive defence on Lando Norris. After a couple of laps, the Aussie began closing the gap to the Red Bull driver and was eventually in his DRS.

After some unsuccessful attempts, Oscar Piastri was finally able to get wheel-to-wheel against Max Verstappen into Turn 1 and smartly placed his car. The Dutch driver went too deep into the corner and locked up while his McLaren rival cut under him to take the lead of the race and run away in the distance in the subsequent laps.

On his Instagram Story, Damon Hill shared a fan's angle in the grandstands of the overtake and wrote:

"This is a good angle and a great pass on the master defender!"

Snapshot of Damon Hill's Story on Piastri-Verstappen battle...Credits-Instagram

With his victory in Miami, Oscar Piastri now has four wins in the 2025 season from the six races and two Sprints.

Oscar Piastri gives his take on his overtake on Max Verstappen

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri stated that he was 'starting to understand' how he should race Red Bull driver Max Verstappen after passing him twice in as many races in 2025.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the 24-year-old said on his move:

"I'm starting to understand what you can and can't do around Max. In Saudi I did what I needed to, to win myself the race. Even though it took me a fair few laps to get past him, that was probably as efficient as I could have overtaken him," said Piastri.

"I learned through my years of watching Max and racing against him that being on his outside is not a very fun place, and I had to try something different. It felt like a matter of when, rather than if, but I had to pick my moment wisely."

On the other hand, Oscar Piastri's teammate Lando Norris had a much tougher time against the Dutchman and added,

"It's the way it is with Max - it's crash or don't pass. Unless you get it really right and you put him in the perfect position, then you can just about get there. But I paid the price for not doing a good enough job."

Max Verstappen trails both McLaren drivers in the driver's championship and currently sits P3 in the standings.

