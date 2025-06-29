Damon Hill reacts to Lando Norris beating Oscar Piastri to win the F1 Austrian GP

Damon Hill took to his official social media account to share his reaction to Lando Norris' recent victory at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, June 29. The former F1 driver posted a poll where he asked his followers to pick between Norris and Oscar Piastri for the 2025 F1 Championship race.
Following his disastrous outing at the Canadian GP, Norris returned with a bang as the British driver had a perfect weekend. The #04 driver finished on top in the last two practice sessions he participated in at the Red Bull Ring, the qualifying round, and the race.
After Saturday's dominant qualifying performance, Norris started the race from the pole position and continued to keep his position at the very top. Even though he received strong resistance from his teammate, Piastri, in the end, it was the Briton who ended up on top.
Reacting to his compatriot's victory, the 1996 F1 champion wrote on X:
"That was a very high pressure race for Lando. Oscar is never going to let up. Lando has the fight of his life to win this championship. Can he do it? What do you reckon? #f1."
He also put a poll where he asked if they support "Lando the Champo" or "Oscar the Winnar" for the ultimate prize.
Here's Hill's post on X:
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who started the race alongside Norris in front row, finished in P3, ahead of his teammate, Lewis Hamilton. Mercedes' George Russell came home in P5, ahead of Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson. Fernando Alonso, Gabriel Bortoleto, Nico Hulkenberg, and Esteban Ocon wrapped up the Top 10.
Lando Norris hailed Oscar Piastri after Austrian GP
Following the conclusion of the Austrian GP race at the Red Bull Ring, Lando Norris applauded his teammate, Oscar Piastri, for pulling off a clean fight. Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, McLaren driver said:
"Yeah, was a tough race, pushing the whole way through, tricky and tiring. A 1-2 is exactly what we wanted, and we did it so I'm happy. We had a great battle, it was a lot of sun - a lot of stress but a lot of fun... A nice battle, so well done to Oscar. Inside the car, it was tough, especially when he was in the DRS."
Thanks to his third victory of the season, Lando Norris trimmed the gap to the Championship and brought it down to 15 points. Currently, Piastri is leading the championship with 216 points, followed by Norris with 201 points.