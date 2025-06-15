Damon Hill reacts to Lando Norris colliding with Oscar Piastri during the F1 Canadian GP

Damon Hill shared his thoughts after Lando Norris collided with Oscar Piastri during the Canadian GP. Hill reacted on social media as he saw his compatriot crash out of the Montreal race.

Norris and Piastri collided during Lap 67 of 70 as the former looked to go past the latter and take P4. However, Norris tried to go for a gap that did not technically exist as Piastri closed the door in front of him.

As a result, Norris' car made contact with Piastri and lost its front wing. Norris' MCL39 then hit the wall in a rebound, and it was the end of the day for him. The two McLaren drivers were also pushing Kimi Antonelli for P3, but Norris ended up with a DNF, while Piastri came home in P4.

As soon as the crash took place, Hill wrote on X:

"Oh dear. Oh deary me. Unnecessary. #f1"

Here's the post by the former F1 driver and 1996 champion, Damon Hill:

George Russell, who started the race from the pole, claimed the victory ahead of Max Verstappen. Russell's teammate, Kimi Antonelli, picked up third and made it a Mercedes one-and-three in Canada.

Thanks to his valiant performance, Antonelli has become the third-youngest podium winner, after Lance Stroll and Max Verstappen. Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton came home in P5 and P6, respectively. Whereas Fernando Alonso, Nico Hulkenberg, Esteban Ocon, and Carlos Sainz wrapped up the Top 10.

Lando Norris takes blame for Canadian GP collision

Following his crash with Oscar Piastri at the Canadian GP, Lando Norris admitted that he was at fault. Here's what the #4 McLaren driver said on team radio:

"I'm sorry, it's all my bad. All my fault. Unlucky, sorry. Stupid from me."

As a result of the collision, Norris and McLaren lost 10 points in the championship. Oscar Piastri still leads the drivers' standings with 198 points, followed by Norris with 176.

Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren walks back to the garage after a crash - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen closed the gap and is in P3 with 155 points. Thanks to his victory, George Russell is also in the hunt with 136 points after 10 races and two sprints.

McLaren still holds the lead in the Constructors' Championship with 374 points, followed by Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull with 199, 183, and 162 points, respectively. F1 heads to Austria next for the F1 Austrian GP (June 29).

