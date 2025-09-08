Damon Hill reacts to Oscar Piastri's explanation of the mid-race swap with Lando Norris during the F1 Italian GP

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill gave a short reaction to McLaren driver Oscar Piastri's explanation of the swap with Lando Norris during the final laps of the 2025 Italian Grand Prix. The Aussie driver had an eventful first couple of laps of the race as he was battling with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc for the final podium position.The duo had a back-and-forth for multiple laps, with the nine-time F1 race winner coming out on top and getting back his P3. Following his opening lap battle with the Monegasque, Piastri proceeded to have a lonely race as he maintained his place behind his teammate ahead of him.After Lando Norris decided to pit second after discussions with his engineer on the team radio, Oscar Piastri had a 1.9-second pitstop, while the former had a slow pitstop, which cost him P2 on the track.Realizing their mistake, the Woking-based outfit asked Oscar Piastri to return the P2 to Lando Norris in the final laps of the race as they wanted to keep the decisions fair between the two drivers.The swap caused a huge uproar on social media, but in his post-race interview, the 24-year-old gave a measured response to the controversy and said:&quot;The decision to swap back was fair, Lando was ahead of me the whole race. I don't have any issues with that, but we'll definitely discuss it,&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDamon Hill reposted Oscar Piastri's comments on his Instagram Story and reacted:&quot;Well, there you go, sorted then.&quot;Snapshot of Damon Hill's comment...Credits-InstagramThe decision to give back the position meant that Lando Norris was able to claw back three points from the title deficit to Oscar Piastri.Oscar Piastri gives his honest assessment of the swap with Lando NorrisMcLaren driver Oscar Piastri stated that he will review the situation with the team internally as the swap with teammate and title rival Lando Norris was not discussed beforehand.In his post-race press conference, the Melbourne-born native said:&quot;We have had discussions about all kinds of scenarios and when you're in the same team, when there are things outside a driver's control, there's a lot more ways you can rectify things. So it is a discussion we've had. I'm sure we'll review it and discuss more, but it wasn't a situation that hadn't been discussed before.&quot;&quot;Ultimately, whoever wins the championship wants to have won it as much as they can through their own performances and things they can control. Today, that wasn't one of those things.&quot;Piastri has a gap of 31 points after 16 races and three Sprints in the 2025 season to Norris and would have extended his lead to 37 points had he not agreed to the swap with the latter in Monza.