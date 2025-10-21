Damon Hill reacts to Oscar Piastri talking about ever increasing pressure from Max Verstappen and Lando Norris in F1 championship

Damon Hill took to his official social media account to share his reaction to Oscar Piastri's confession about the F1 Championship. Piastri, in a recent interview, opened up about the ever increasing pressure in the F1 world championship.

Piastri is locked in the fight for the world championship alongside Norris and Verstappen. He is currently leaving the championship with 346 points after 19 races and four sprints. His teammate, Norris, is in P2 with 332 points, while reigning champion Verstappen is in P3 with 306 points.

Over the last few years, Piastri dropped points, while Verstappen made the most of it by winning three out of four races. Norris, on the other hand, trimmed his gap to Piastri and brought it to just 14 points.

Speaking about the shrinking gap, and how the pressure has mounted on him, Piastri shared his thoughts in a recent interview. Here's what he told F1 after the United States GP:

"Max is closing in, and so is Lando you know. The gap's not been comfortable at any points this year really. Yeah, it's obviously been bit bigger at certain points but at no point has it felt like to relax or sit back."

"So my mentality hasn't changed and it certainly won't now. Just trying to do the best job I can every weekend, and naturally, results will take care of themselves," he further added.

Hill took to his official Instagram account to share his thoughts on it. Here's what he wrote in the story:

"If you can keep your head when all around are losing theirs"

Here is Damon Hill's story on Instagram about Oscar Piastri:

Credit: Damon Hill on Instagram.

Verstappen won the races in Italy, Azerbaijan, and the United States, whereas Norris finished in P2 twice, P3 once, and P7 once. Whereas Piastri faced a DNF in Azerbaijan, and fetched P3, P4, and P5 finishes in Italy, Singapore, and the United States.

Oscar Piastri confident about winning championship banking on his previous experience

Oscar Piastri, the leader in the 2025 F1 world championship, is confident that he will win the title, banking on his experience from the past. Speaking about this, here's what the Australian driver told the media:

Oscar Piastri at the F1 Grand Prix Of United States - Source: Getty

"The only thing to do is analyse and see what we can do. I've been in [title] fights that were as close, or even closer at this point than what they are now, so I've got the evidence for myself that things can still turn out well, and I still fully believe that I can win the championship." (Via Racingnews365)

Back in 2020, Oscar Piastri was involved in a title battle in Formula 3 against Logan Sargeant. That year, the fight for the championship went down to the wire, till the last race. Ultimately, the Man from Land Down Under won the title.

