Damon Hill takes a cheeky dig at Williams as mind-blowing statistic surfaces

Damon Hill took to his official social media account to take a dig at Williams as the British team's mind-blowing statistics came to light. Hill, from his Instagram account, reacted to Williams' mega improvement coming into 2025, when compared to the last seven seasons.

Williams' Alex Albon picked up six points at last weekend's Italian GP, and with this, the British team reached 86 points in the Constructors' Championship. As a result, they claimed more points than they picked in their last seven seasons starting from 2018.

As this statistic came to light, Hill, from his social media account, posted it on his story and took a dig. The former F1 driver mentioned it, and wrote,

"But is this really progress? Is it? Really?"

Here's Damon Hill's reaction to Williams' 2025 Constructors' Championship statistics:

Credit: Damon Hill on Instagram.

Notably, the Grove-based team scored 28 points last season and 17 points in 2023. Their tally in 2022 was 8 points, and they had 23 points in 2021. The British team did not score any points in 2020, and scored only one point in 2019. In 2018, the starting year of these statistics, they had 7 points to their tally, making it to 84 points in seven years.

Williams boss shared his thoughts after impressive Italian GP

Williams had a formidable outing at last weekend's Italian GP. The drivers, Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, qualified in P13 and P14, respectively. But they had a better race result, as Sainz finished in P11, while Albon came home in P7, picking up all-important six points.

Carlos Sainz leads teammate Alex Albon during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza - Source: Getty Images

"Fantastic weekend overall. Alex scores six valuable points that are really going to make the difference against our rivals. You can see how close this championship is and it will remain that way for the further eight rounds we have remaining.”

However, Vowles was concerned with Sainz's result as he failed to score a point. Moreover, Sainz's performance this season was far from underwhelming. Speaking about this, here's what the Grove-based team driver further added,

"There’s a however, there’s a but. We don’t have two cars in the points. Carlos did brilliantly in terms of qualifying, his pace was there, but we got caught up in an incident and it meant he wasn’t able to score points for the team and yet a ninth place was very much on the table for him in that circumstance.” (Via Motorsportweek)

Currently, Williams are in P5 in the Constructors' Championship with 86 points, and they lead Aston Martin (P6) by 24 points. The team's drivers, Alex Albon, is in P7 with 70 points, and his teammate, Carlos Sainz, is in P18 with 16 points.

