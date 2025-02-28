"Damon still salty that Max Verstappen humbled him last year": Fans react to former pundit's 'cry like a baby' remark against the Red Bull driver

F1 fans were left reeling after former world champion Damon Hill claimed that Max Verstappen cries "like a baby" in a recent interview. The Red Bull driver has been one of the most polarising figures in the sport ever since his debut on the grid in 2015.

The Dutch driver regularly receives plaudits for his on-track performances, which have cemented his legacy at the pinnacle of motorsport. However, he also irked some purists with his wheel-to-wheel battles against fellow drivers on track, as was visible on multiple occasions last year against McLaren driver Lando Norris.

Speaking with The Telegraph, former Williams F1 driver Damon Hill mentioned that he is not "Anti-Max" but would not hesitate in calling out the four-time world champion when he oversteps the mark, saying (via PlanetF1):

“I’m not anti-Max. This is the point. I think Max is brilliant. I like him. But when I felt he overstepped the mark, I said so. And I think Red Bull have a responsibility, their team management has a responsibility, to the sport you know? If their driver goes over the limit on occasion, they have a responsibility to say ‘You can’t do that.’ And they don’t.

"It’s exciting to see people dive down the inside. Except that no other driver does it. And if someone was to do it to him, he’d cry like a baby. And that’s one of my issues with them. Red Bull simply can’t accept that."

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Damon Hill's comments about Max Verstappen's driving on X, with one fan saying:

"Damon still salty that Max humbled him last year I see."

"Damon speaks a lot for a guy who isn't even one of the best British drivers."

"Damon Hill’s British bias is showing again."

"Find it kinda insane that we’re in pre-season testing and the media are still asking heavily biased questions from last season," said a fan.

"Just comical coming from Damon ! It means absolutely nothing to the neutral fans as the bias oozes out of ya," wrote another.

"His opinions are so good he got fired from Sky," claimed another.

Max Verstappen analyzes his first run in the RB21

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that he enjoyed driving the RB21 for half a day but would not jump to any conclusions this early.

Speaking to the media, the Dutchman, 27, spoke about the potential of the 2025 challenger and said (via GPBlog):

"I've done half a day, but I enjoyed the driving bit. The car was quite decent to drive, to be honest. Like, in terms of pace, it's always difficult to say, but I enjoyed it. I guess that's the most important part of it. It was a bit more predictable."

Max Verstappen and Red Bull would hope that the RB21 has a more stable working window which can enable them to make desirable changes as compared to its predecessor.

