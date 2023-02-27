"Dangerous" Lewis Hamilton claims on F1 tire warmer removal refuted by IndyCar driver with examples

Lewis Hamilton recently spoke about how the removal of tire blankets from F1 could be quite dangerous. Tire blankets are used to keep the tires in a certain temperature window so that they perform well on track right from the get-go.

However, as the sport is trying to reduce carbon emissions and be environmentally friendly, the FIA has decided to remove them in 2024 as they emit heat and take a lot of energy.

Speaking to the media, the seven-time world champion expressed that he was not happy with the decision since it could be dangerous for the sport, saying:

"I think it's dangerous. I've tested with no blankets and I think there's going to be an incident at some stage. So on a safety factor, I think it's the wrong decision."

However, Lewis Hamilton's comments on tire blanket removal were refuted by former IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe. He was quite confused by F1 drivers like Hamilton who were against the ban of tire warmers and explained how it could improve racing. He said:

"Confused by some F1 drivers reluctance to ban tire warmers. It makes for better racing, it highlights the skill of driving on cold tires, and it saves a ton of money/pollution from freight and energy consumption."

The ex-IndyCar driver further mentioned how several other four-wheeled motorsports that have banned tire blankets have not become more dangerous, disproving Lewis Hamilton's comment on how F1 could become dangerous.

He also debunked Hamilton's claims of putting more fuel in cars to warm tires by explaining how drivers will throttle less with cold tires and will eventually use less fuel. Hinchcliffe said:

"The argument that it’s dangerous has been disproven in many other four-wheeled motorsport, and recent claims that it’s less sustainable because you’d have to ‘use more fuel to put heat in the tires’ are inaccurate. Cold tires mean less throttle use/higher lap times, which means less fuel consumption."

Lewis Hamilton will continue to speak out about global issues despite FIA's ban

FIA's recent ban on political statements during race weekends is being protested by several drivers, including Lewis Hamilton.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, the Briton openly declared that he will continue to voice his opinions on things that he is passionate about, saying:

"I'm going to continue to be me and continue to fight for things that I am passionate about. I wouldn't let anybody stop me from doing that. It doesn't surprise me. But nothing will stop me from speaking on the things that I feel that I'm passionate about and issues that there are. I'll show up the way I always do."

Since the seven-time world champion has used his massive reach to raise awareness of world problems such as racism, gender inequality, etc., he will be most affected by the new rule. Only time will tell how the FIA, heads of F1, teams, and drivers will find a middle ground on this topic.

