F1 tire supplier Pirelli to bring new changes in 2023 to overcome understeering problem

F1’s official tire supplier Pirelli is planning to introduce revamped tires for the 2023 season to overcome the prevalent understeer with the new generation cars, especially in slow-speed corners.

According to Pirelli’s head of F1 operations, Mario Isola, the company is planning to introduce a stronger front tire from the upcoming season onwards to dial out the understeer. Speaking to the Motorsport Network ahead of the 2022 F1 British GP, Isola said:

“We already have in mind that some improvement for next year. Last year, we didn’t have the opportunity to test the new tyres with the current cars, but with the mule cars, and they were slightly different.”

“We have now a better idea on what to do on tyres for next year: to improve the front, especially because we have a very strong rear tyre and that is generating a bit of understeer in slow speed.”

The sport introduced all-new 18-inch tires for the 2022 season to go along with the revamped aero regulations that outlawed over-body downforce in favor of ground effects.

While the new tires have generally been well-received, many drivers, including reigning world champion Max Verstappen, have periodically complained of understeer. It becomes prominent, particularly in slow-speed corners, and teams have been unable to dial it out so far with the setup alone unless they sacrifice tire wear.

Isola believes the understeer is being induced by the 18-inch rear tires, which are much more robust compared to the front tires. Furthermore, he felt that since the prototype tire testing last season was done using modified “mule cars” with vastly different aero packages, it was hard for Pirelli to anticipate the effect. He said:

“The mule cars were using the aero package that was from 2021, so this ground effect was not so relevant. That was the main difference compared to the current cars, and that is what is probably going to generate the understeer.”

“What we know from the current cars is that they are generating a lot more downforce at high speed, less in low speed. And the balance is slightly different.”

Heavier 2022 F1 cars “not helping” tire performance: Pirelli F1 boss

Mario Isola believes the increased mass of the 2022 generation of F1 cars is not helping the new 18-inch tires perform as they were intended to. In addition to the design oversight caused by using “mule cars” during testing, Isola believes the weight of the new cars is also contributing to the understeer. He said:

“The weight is not helping. But everybody knows that: it’s not a criticism, it’s necessary to have this additional weight.”

“Most of that understeer is due to the aero package. But we can react, designing for next year a slightly different front tyre to balance the car, and we are testing it now with the current cars.”

The new generation of cars is the heaviest in the sport’s history, with an average increase of over 100 kilograms compared to the previous generation.

