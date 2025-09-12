Danica Patrick drops one-word reaction to a Charlie Kirk tribute

Former racing driver and F1 pundit Danica Patrick shared a one-word reaction to a Charlie Kirk tribute video shared by Del Bigtree via Instagram on Thursday (September 11). Patrick was an associate of Kirk's, who was assassinated on a college campus in Utah on Wednesday.Over the last year, Patrick has entered the world of politics and even campaigned for the Republican side and Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential elections. One of her associates, who she also credited with bringing her into politics, was Charlie Kirk.Patrick also went on The Charlie Kirk show on multiple occasions and attended the Turning Point USA event. The 43-year-old shared her initial reactions via Instagram on Wednesday just after news broke that the activist had been shot and killed while speaking at a public debate at the Utah Valley University.On Thursday, the former IndyCar driver also reshared a tribute video about the 31-year-old, which was originally posted on Instagram by American television producer Del Bigtree. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPatrick also shared a simple one-word reaction along with the video via her Instagram story.&quot;Beautiful'Screen grab from Danica Patrick's Instagram story. [via Instagram/@danicapatrick]Patrick has previously revealed that she attended the AmFest organized by TPUSA and hosted by Kirk back in 2023, which eventually inspired her to enter the world of politics. During the 2024 Presidential election, she campaigned for Trump, even speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania in November 2024.Patrick also shared a tribute Instagram post in honor of Kirk, where she referred to him as &quot;one of the most powerful influences in politics&quot;.Charlie Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika, and his two children.Danica Patrick shares cryptic message about reaction to Charlie Kirk's deathDanica Patrick at Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA event at Washington, D.C in January. - Source: GettyDanica Patrick has shared a cryptic message via her Instagram story on Thursday, talking about how she wishes that &quot;the demons rejoice&quot; when she dies. This is seemigly in response to some of the reactions on social media about Charlie Kirk's death.Patrick reshared an original post by American author Jonathan Pokluda via her Instagram story. In the caption of the post, Pokluda directly referred to &quot;senseless voices&quot; who have celebrated Kirk's death.&quot;I pray the demons rejoice when I die too.&quot;Screen grab from Danica Patrick's Instagram story. [via Instagram/@danicapatrick]Patrick has also shared her wish to continue &quot;where Charlie left off&quot;, and spreading his messages, via her Instagram.Over the last couple of years, Kirk had become one of the biggest faces in American politics, especially on the conservative side. He was also an ally of President Donald Trump, who has also shared his tributes for the activist after announcing his death on Wednesday.