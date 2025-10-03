Danica Patrick faces F1 Fan backlash for her comments about "Bad Bunny" being the Super Bowl 2026 headliner

Danica Patrick recently expressed her concerns with Bad Bunny being the star performer at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, as she claimed that an English-speaking artist should head the show. But her stance didn't really sit well with the fans, as they soon jibed back at the F1 pundit for her statement and led her to face backlash.Patrick is a revered name in the motorsports world. She began her journey in the IndyCar sphere and moved on to NASCAR before bidding adieu to racing altogether.Since then, she has picked commentary gigs all over the racing realm and has been a prominent face in the Sky Sports panel during the North American races. Moreover, she has not veered away from giving any polarizing opinions during this time. So, with her recent X post about Bad Bunny taking a shot at the Puerto Rican star and other artists, fans started taking a dig at the former female driver for her take on the situation and wrote:&quot;Someone who's allowed a huge platform in f1 whenever they touch American soil btw.&quot;(maybe) javi @rictirementLINKSomeone who's allowed a huge platform in f1 whenever they touch American soil btw&quot;Who is Danica Patrick? I don’t know who that is??&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;If Bad Bunny doesn’t belong at the halftime show then she didn’t belong in NASCAR, if she wants to play that “traditional American values” card,&quot; another fan wrote.Fans further added:&quot;No one cares what she thinks smh 🙄. Bad Bunny is going to be legit!&quot; one netizen wrote.&quot;So driving around in circles as a career makes your opinion important or am I missing something?&quot; another netizen wrote.&quot;Ugh Danica,&quot; a third netizen shared.On the other hand, Danica Patrick's stance on Bad Bunny being the performer during the Super Bowl is not the only topic that the F1 sphere is talking about. Recently, Lewis Hamilton faced the death of his longtime companion, leading the motorsport sphere to pay tribute to the 12-year-old bulldog.Danica Patrick paid tribute to Lewis Hamilton's dog Roscoe, who passed awayRoscoe walking with Lewis Hamilton at the F1 British Grand Prix 2025 race weekend - Source: GettyLewis Hamilton adopted Roscoe in 2013. The 12-year-old had been on Hamilton's side during six of his drivers' championship victories and saw him transition into the red of Ferrari.However, with his sad passing, Hamilton shared a post on his Instagram revealing the tragic incident: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSubsequently, Danica Patrick penned a message in the comment section, being a dog parent herself, as she wrote:&quot;I’m so sorry. 💔 Dogs have such a special place in our lives. Losing one is one of the hardest experiences. Praying for your heart and Roscoe's peace in heaven over the rainbow bridge.&quot;Danica Patrick's comment on Lewis Hamilton's Instagram post | Source: InstagramThe Singapore GP would be Lewis Hamilton's first race since Roscoe's passing, a race where he would like to honor the bulldog by securing a solid result at the end of the weekend.