Lewis Hamilton shares heartbreaking update about his dog Roscoe as he announces his death

By Samyak Sharma
Published Sep 29, 2025 12:03 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: Getty
F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: Getty

F1 star Lewis Hamilton has made a heartbreaking announcement confirming that his dog Roscoe has passed away on Sunday, September 28. The 7x world champion has released a statement, mentioning that he had to decide to put the bulldog to sleep, which was the "hardest decision" of his life.

On Monday, Hamilton made the announcement, which was so feared by his fans, confirming that Roscoe had passed away after spending four days on life support. Originally, the Briton had shared on Friday that the 12-year-old dog had caught pneumonia and was in a coma.

Hamilton had mentioned in his earlier statement that he did not know if Roscoe was ever going to wake up again from his coma, after having momentarily lost his heartbeat during treatment. Recently, he made the sad announcement.

"After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe. He never stopped fighting, right until the very end. I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend," wrote Hamilton.
The 40-year-old then added that bringing Roscoe into his life was the best decision he ever made, before sharing how hard the decision to put him to sleep was for him.

"Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have. It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet."
Hamilton thanked all his fans for showcasing their love and support for Roscoe, ever since he first adopted him in 2013. The Ferrari driver then concluded his statement by sharing that Roscoe died in his arms on Sunday evening, September 28.

"He is the kindest": Lewis Hamilton shared his favorite quality about Roscoe

Roscoe and Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Roscoe and Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix - Source: Getty

In August this year, Vogue magazine did a feature on Lewis Hamilton's dog Roscoe, asking the F1 legend about the bulldog. When asked about his best quality, Hamilton explained that it was his temperament and kindness.

"I think it’s his temperament, honestly. He is the kindest, such a sweetheart. Anyone can approach him from anywhere. He has never attacked anyone ever," said Hamilton.
"He’s super, super easy. He doesn’t go crazy around other dogs. He’s just probably the most mellow dog there is, really, until he sees a bowling ball or football," he added.

Roscoe had become a superstar within the sport since Lewis Hamilton first adopted him in 2013. After numerous visits to the F1 paddock over the last 12 years, it is safe to say that most F1 fans and paddock members will miss seeing the bulldog trot around alongside Hamilton.

Quick Links

