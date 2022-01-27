Daniel Ricciardo appointed Member of Order of Australia

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo has been honored by the Australian government with an appointment as a Member of the Order of Australia. The multiple Grand Prix winner has been honored for representing his country in F1, his sporting achievements, and recognition of his charitable affiliations in Australian motorsport.

Ricciardo’s appointment as a Member of the Order of Australia stated his laurels, mentioning them as:

“Significant service to motorsport as a competitor and ambassador, and to the community.”

The announcement of his appointment comes in recognition of his sporting achievements, including being an ambassador for his country at the pinnacle of motorsport. One of the Australian driver’s charities receiving recognition under his latest appointment is the Ricciardo’s Racer program which is run by Motorsport Australia and promotes motorsport at the grassroots.

Ricciardo is not the first Australian from the world of F1 to be honored so. Former F1 and World Endurance driver Mark Webber was also honored by the Australian government last year. The 45-year-old was bestowed with the title of Officer of the Order of Australia for his service to motorsport and the community through fundraising and charity events.

Daniel Ricciardo downplays F1 title aspirations

Daniel Ricciardo downplayed his aspirations to clinch an F1 title while speaking to The Race publication. The Australian, however, said he had not lost inspiration with his career slump due to the lack of opportunities to fight for the title.

Downplaying the championship hype, the Australian said:

“If you put all your eggs into one basket, and it doesn’t work out, the thought of what might happen – in a way it could be scary. If I put all my life’s work into becoming a world champion and I don’t become a world champion, am I going to be depressed the rest of my life? I don’t know, it’s a bit of a risky thing to do.”

The McLaren driver, who is with his fourth team in F1 at 32 years of age, has failed to find an opportunity to fight for titles. His last win at the 2021 Italian GP in Monza came two years after his victory in Baku in 2018 with Red Bull Racing. His maiden year with McLaren was not all smooth sailing either, with the majority of the season becoming an adjustment.

