Daniel Ricciardo claims his 'F**k 'em all' was 'not directed at anyone'

Daniel Ricciardo has clarified that the acronym “FEA” that he had emblazoned on his helmet during the Monaco GP wasn’t directed at anyone in particular.

The McLaren driver says the acronym, which translates to “f**k ’em all”, was meant to help him get into his “happy place” while driving the car. Speaking to f1i, he said:

“I like to use acronyms to pump me up. It’s honestly not directed at anyone. I put it on my helmet in 2018 [his last year with Red Bull] as well. It’s something that I’ve said for a few years, and it just kind of gets me in my happy place. I think as well, as a driver, you put the helmet on and that’s also very significant of flipping the switch. It’s one of the last things I’ll see when I put the helmet on. So, it reminds me to channel in and get into the zone.”

After the acronym was spotted on Daniel Ricciardo’s helmet, many had suggested that it was directed at the people who had been calling for his replacement at McLaren. Earlier last week, the team’s CEO Zak Brown conceded during a Sky Sports interview that neither Ricciardo nor his team were satisfied with his performances so far this season.

Brown even went so far as to suggest that the team wouldn’t rule out replacing the Australian early if his performances continue to fall short. Despite the ever-growing speculation around his future with McLaren, however, Ricciardo has remained confident in his ability to deliver sooner or later.

Daniel Ricciardo hoping for ‘a reset’ at Baku after another disappointing race at Monaco

Daniel Ricciardo failed to score points at Monaco for the second consecutive season this year, even as his teammate Lando Norris secured a top 6 finish.

The Australian said he was “disappointed deep down”, but will work on the issues heading into Baku for the Azerbaijan GP later next weekend. Speaking to planetf1, he said:

“Obviously, a tough weekend to take, unfortunately I’m experienced with these – had a few of them the last 12 months, so I feel like I can handle them a little bit better. Deep down I’m obviously disappointed but yes, I’ll look at it now, debrief and whatever, try to just enjoy some moments away from the track and then reset for Baku.”

Daniel Ricciardo has only managed to score twice this season with P6 in his home race in Melbourne being his best result so far. Despite his improved comfort with the MCL36 compared to last year’s car, the Aussie hasn’t been able to match Lando Norris in any of the races so far.

