 'That intensity cannot be matched' - Daniel Ricciardo claims MMA is a more extreme sport than F1

Daniel Ricciardo claims MMA is a more extreme sport than F1 despite the staggering speeds drivers reach during Grand Prix events. The Australian driver revealed his stance on the subject during an interview with MMA journalist Ariel Halwani.

F1 drivers experience lateral G forces of up to 5Gs whilst driving around tight tracks at speeds of more than 300 kmph. However, Daniel Ricciardo believes MMA is more intense than F1 despite the slight-second reaction times needed to avoid life or death situations.

In an interview with popular MMA journalist Ariel Halwani, the McLaren driver was asked about which sport takes bigger guts. Halwani was shocked to hear the 32-year-old's response as he personally believes F1 drivers are "crazier" than MMA fighters. Ricciardo said:

"Don't get me wrong, in our sport, you need some guts and for sure some courage or whatever, but no. I try to really put myself in their position when I watch the sport and I envision walking out into the octagon and no way that feeling or intensity can be matched."

Daniel Ricciardo attended the UFC 189 card in 2015 and watched Conor McGregor defeat Chad Mendes in the second round of the fight. The former Red Bull driver called the event the "coolest experience" he has ever had in live sport.

Daniel Ricciardo spotted training for 2022 season while in lockdown

Like MMA fighters, Daniel Ricciardo is known to be one of the fittest members of the current F1 grid. The driver wasted no time after the grand finale in Abu Dhabi and was spotted training for the upcoming season whilst under quarantine. He was filmed juggling three oranges whilst riding a stationary bike with his trainer and performance coach Michael Italiano.

Despite his high fitness levels, Ricciardo had an underwhelming first year with McLaren, with nine finishes outside the points. In April 2021, the driver said he hoped McLaren could fight for the title in 2022, but a series of bad performances might have severely hampered their chances. He said:

“I do really feel like the team has already laid our very nice foundation and if I can build on what I see what they have got and personally achieve my goals here, I think we can fight for a world title hopefully next year.”

Daniel Ricciardo will return alongside Lando Norris in 2022, with the team hoping for a better overall season.

