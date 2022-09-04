"I know who my real friends are"- Daniel Ricciardo discloses F1 drivers who supported him after McLaren exit

Daniel Ricciardo spoke about his relationship with F1 drivers who have come out in support of him since his McLaren exit was announced. The driver is set to leave the British team and will be replaced by F2 champion Oscar Piastri in 2023.

Daniel Ricciardo claims a number of drivers, young and old, reached out to him after news of his upcoming McLaren departure broke. The Honey Badger was contacted by Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, who knows what it is like to not have a certain future in the sport. The Mexican's contract with Racing Point expired at the end of 2020, leaving him in the dark for a while before he found another home at Red Bull the following year.

Speaking ahead of the 2022 Dutch GP, Daniel Ricciardo reflected on his situation, saying:

"I know who my real friends are! Obviously, they publicly spoke out, but I did have some private messages from some drivers. For example, Checo [Perez] as well was one of them. He knows what it's like to be kind of hanging on to F1. I'm obviously not saying that disrespectfully, but a couple of years ago, it was will he even be in F1, will he have a seat? And then a few months later, he's winning a race with Red Bull."

Mercedes driver George Russell also came out in support of the Australian driver and was spotted wearing Ricciardo's merchandise at the 2022 Dutch GP.

Daniel Ricciardo is unable to brake and turn in simultaneously, claims Jenson Button

Former world champion Jenson Button claims Ricciardo's issues at McLaren could be all about the Australian not being able to brake and turn in simultaneously. The Australian joined McLaren at the start of 2021 with lofty ambitions but was never able to become truly comfortable with the team. He will leave the Woking-based outfit at the end of the season, one year before his contract is set to lapse.

Button weighed in on Ricciardo's struggles ahead of the 2022 Dutch GP, saying:

“It’s a change of regulations this year with the aerodynamic package of the car, mostly. But it’s still a McLaren. And they have a way of designing the car. I think what Daniel [Ricciardo] still struggles with is you can’t brake and turn in with the McLaren. Whereas he was very used to that previously, where you can brake and turn into a corner while still braking.”

As per Button, drivers need to brake in a straight line and then get off the brakes before turning in while driving a McLaren - something that Daniel Ricciardo is unable to do well. He added:

“With a McLaren, you have to brake in a straight line, off the brakes, turn in. I think he really struggles with that. Because if you’re braking and turning in, you’re gonna lock the inside front with a McLaren and slide off the circuit."

Daniel Ricciardo failed to make it out of Q1 in the qualifying session for the 2022 Dutch GP. Meanwhile, his teammate Lando Norris managed a P7 finish at the end of Q3, showcasing his raw pace once again in comparison to his Australian teammate.

